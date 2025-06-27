A recent video showcasing a woman's remarkable before-and-after glow-up, transitioning post-divorce, has gone viral

The after pictures reveal a woman with bolder fashion choices and an undeniable glow, prompting admiration

The video sparked conversations about self-love, resilience, and the belief that she was married to the wrong person

South Africans have enthusiastically embraced the divorce glow-up TikTok, celebrating the woman's transformation as an inspiring example of self-love and resilience.

A woman’s stunning transformation after her divorce has taken the internet by storm, with a video capturing her radiant glow-up. Image: @tazzkatico

Source: TikTok

A recent TikTok sensation has captured the hearts and imagination of South Africans, showcasing a truly remarkable before-and-after transformation that goes far beyond just physical appearance. The viral video posted by user @tazzkatico features a woman's journey from looking basic and dull during her marriage to a radiant, glowing version of herself post-divorce, and Mzansi is absolutely here for it.

The before shots depict an unhappy woman without a spark. The after pictures have truly captivated the nation. Her fashion choices are bolder, happier, and there's an undeniable glow about her that speaks volumes.

How netizens reacted to her divorce glow

The comment section of the viral TikTok has been flooded with messages of support and admiration. A recurring sentiment among Mzansi netizens is the belief that she was married to the wrong person, who did not make her glow.

Beyond the entertainment value, this TikTok has sparked a broader conversation about self-love, resilience and the power of starting anew. It serves as a powerful reminder that sometimes, the end of one chapter can be the catalyst for the most beautiful beginning.

For many South Africans, it's a testament to the idea that personal happiness and well-being should always be prioritised, and that sometimes, finding your true glow requires making courageous changes.

A viral video captured a divorced woman’s powerful comeback, showing off her radiant glow-up and renewed confidence. Image: @tazzkatico

Source: TikTok

How netizens reacted to the divorce glow-up

Lee said:

"First picture nje, your family should’ve fetched you. 😔😔"

BOBOH said:

"Nikhula in descending order bafethu."

Keeping Up With TAS wrote:

"Ungaphinde nje ushade gojasi. 😭🫷🏽 Sacishe salahlekelwa iqhawe. 😭😭"

Dineo pointed out:

"Yoh first picture ngathi Mgijimi ka Samson Ndlovu. 💔😩😔🤣🤣"

Jabulile_Nkosii said:

"You didn’t even notice the kids' shoes, shame. Kubi le. 😩"

Alulutho added:

"I wonder if family ye polisa ne polisa baye bathini xa nibahle kanje nohambha, hope they can see abana mpatho. 😭"

Yogirlmilani said:

"Damn, I did not expect to see the glow up in the blue jeans. 😍😍😍😍😝"

Sese wrote:

"I wanna hop onto this challenge, but I’m a teacher. 🤣🥺"

Marxy said:

"I've made up my mind lm not getting married mna. 😭"

CCs added:

"Yhooooo sisi! The gasp I let out. Please leave men alone, we can't lose you again. 🤣🤣🤣"

Watch the TikTok video below:

