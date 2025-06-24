Actress and YouTuber Stephanie Ndlovu recently showed appreciation to her fans on social media

The former Scandal! reacted to the comments she's received following her statement about her divorce

Fans of the media personality took to her TikTok video on Monday to support her after her split from Hungani Ndlovu

Stephanie Ndlovu has thanked South Africans for their kindness following her divorce announcement. Image: StephanieNdlovu

Source: Instagram

Casting director and podcaster Stephanie Ndlovu, who confirmed her divorce in a statement on Sunday, has thanked South Africans for their kindness.

The YouTuber, who was married to Hungani Ndlovu for 6 years, has a three-year-old daughter with the Seem Saam actor.

The former Scandal! actress shared a TikTok video of herself doing a little DIY refurbishing on the beautiful dollhouse her daughter, Rhu, was gifted for her birthday.

Stephanie also took to the comment section of her video to thank her fans for the kindness they have shown recently.

She wrote: "Just wanna say, thank you, appreciate these kind comments. Just kindness. Blessings."

Fans of the actress respond to the video

Mrs Mo said:

"I wish you held a little longer! You are both amazing parents. Mpoomy said there’s a 7th-year itch, but I never wanna behave like I know better! I respect both y’all’s decision."

Refiloe7677 wrote:

"Hun, you can still seek counsel from the holy spirit himself. I'm sure He can still fix this because it's not the will of God. That which He's joined together will be separated by no one, not even ourselves, is not allowed. Please, baby, for the sake of the gospel of Jesus Christ and your generations to come, fix this. Please don't allow the enemy to gloat over this. We are praying for you guys."

Desmondre replied:

"The problem is we don't want to fight for our marriages. You can't just get bored with someone and want to divorce. It doesn't work that way."

kb28090 said:

"I have never been so heartbroken! Why Step and Hungani? You have no idea how much I was invested in your marriage!! Tjoooh hai shame."

Vuyolwethu Ndabambi responded:

"I wish I could build this for my 3-year-old. She'd absolutely love it. She's such a girls girl. I love and God's grace allocation vibes only."

Waterbaby wrote:

"That’s so beautiful, and I love the color. I don’t mean to be a nag. Don’t stay too long for season 3. I know you guys said you would take a bit of time before you come back again. I absolutely love the podcast, I hope you are doing well Mommy have a lovely day."

Stephanie Ndlovu is divorcing Hungani after 6 years of marriage. Images: HunganiNdlovu

Source: Instagram

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fan-favourite Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu recently revealed the pressures he felt while he was married.

Hungani and his wife of 6 years, Stephanie Ndlovu, confirmed their divorce in a statement on Sunday, 22 June.

Fans of the dancer and actor took to his interview video to react to his failed marriage and fatherhood.

