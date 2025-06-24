Rapper Nadia Nakai posted a photo of a man named Ryan Wip on Instagram, wishing him a happy birthday

Bragga ignited romance rumours among her followers, with people assuming that they are a couple

However, a few fans noted that they are just really good friends, hence the sweet post from Nadia

Nadia Nakai had fans certain that she had moved on. Image: Nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Fans are convinced that South African rapper Nadia Nakai has moved on from her lover AKA. This comes after the star posted a cosy photo with a man, in celebration of his birthday.

Is Nadia Nakai dating again after AKA?

Taking to Instagram on Monday, 23 June, 2025, Nadia Nakai celebrated her friend Ryan on his birthday. Bragga gushed over Ryan, saying she has immense love for him and stated that he is a very genuine person.

"Happy Birthday @ryan_wip. I’m so happy to have met you! You are so genuine, so sweet and the realest! You are definitely right up there when it comes to my most favourite people in the whole world! I love you long time! And I hope you have an absolutely amazing birthday!!!! LOVE YOU!!!"

This IG post ignited new romance rumours among fans who are both elated for her, while others dragged her. Ryan is a lifestyle, travel and fitness content creator, and he is also good friends with the Money Calling hitmaker. This would not be the first time Nadia was linked to someone, as she was previously rumoured to be dating K.O.

What fans have to say about Nadia's post

February 2025 marked two years since the death of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, and also two years since Nadia lost her partner. People relayed their opinions on Nadia finding love after going through something tragic.

Meanwhile, some friends cautioned people against making unfounded rumours, saying they are just friends.

Oriane_2.0 said:

"Stop being weird in the comments section, it's her bestie. You guys love false accusations."

Here are some of the reactions:

Lasizwe gushed:

"One thing about you and cancerians… we love you and you love us!"

Kele_megano said:

"Happy birthday to a really cool dude."

Sindisosdiary argued:

"They were not even married. It is crazy as if yena he would stay years mourning a gf or bf. Stop it, guys."

Mr_unfathomable reacted:

"Here is a reminder that people move on so fast. Happiness."

Nano87mari shared:

"The courage it takes to find happiness after loss makes you such a beautiful soul. Happy birthday to your friend @ryan_wip, friends that make you glow with happiness deserve happiness too."

Gift_mphepo stated:

"Moral of the story.. Life is for the living... we move on."

Makab_malcolm reacted:

"I'm glad you're finally jubilant, enjoy yourself, explore and experience more."

Karabomkhethoni is certain:

"She has a type."

Tindilee claimed:

"He is a little like AKA, not quite alike, but somehow you squint and see AKA. She loves AKA, he just comforts her, she can never heal, she's finding solace in him."

