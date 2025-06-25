Elaine has sparked mixed reactions after being announced as a performer at the Hey Neighbough Festival on 31 August 2025

Social media users shared differing opinions, with some questioning her relevance and others defending her talent and career journey

Doja Cat will headline the event, joined by Leon Thomas and other local and international stars

South Africans have shared mixed reactions to popular singer Elaine being on the Hey Neighbough Festival performing artists list. Some said she shouldn't be there, while others are looking forward to her performance.

Fans have responded to Elaine performing at the Hey Neighbour Festival. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Elaine will join local and international stars set to grace the much-awaited Hey Neighbough Festival scheduled for 30 and 31 August 2025.

According to a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the Hey Neighbough Festival, the Risky singer will be doing what she does best on the second day of the festival.

Take a look at the details below:

SA reacts to Elaine's upcoming performance

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news of Elaine performing at the Hey Neighbough Festival. A user with the handle @sivmabula noted that Elaine used to excite fans 5 or 6 years ago, not now. Take a look at the response below:

The response divided fans. Some said Elaine should be given a chance to showcase her talent, while some joked about wanting their refunds because Elaine is no longer relevant.

@ReaPhiritona said:

"What happened to her? She had so much potential. We thought she’ll be a gone girl, touring abroad and stuff."

@hlehlemavi commented:

"What an odd thing to say, you are so rude, Asive, what if she sees this?? Ninentliziyo ezimdaka nizizo ne bully sana."

@Yamasa_Ebotse wrote:

"I will forever be mad at whoever thought it was a good idea for her to go to America. With her debut EP, she could have toured SA and made money."

@refilwemosoma said:

"What has happened to Elaine is sad shame 😔"

@rbd_Luker added:

"I do not understand the hate Elaine gets. This lady really knows how to make a great album, and many SA artists are not able to do so."

@KhutsoSemenya_ wrote:

"It's time to request a refund😔😔"

Fans have praised Elaine's talent after fans questioned her relevance. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Who will headline Hey Neighbough?

Music lovers are counting down the days to the festival. Grammy Award-winning American rapper Doja Cat is set to headline the event. Doja will be joined by award-winning singer and songwriter Leon Thomas, alongside many other local stars.

Elaine delivers a showstopping performance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Elaine proved once again why she is regarded among the most talented vocalists in Mzansi. Fans could not get enough of the singer's show-stopping live performance.

Popular singer Elaine left the audience asking for more after her show-stopping performance of her hit song Risky. Elaine recently released her new album, Stone Cold Heart, which sent music lovers into a frenzy.

A video of the singer doing what she does best was shared on the microblogging platform X by popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The video shows the singer setting the stage on fire in a silky maxi dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News