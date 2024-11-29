Elaine wowed fans with a live performance of her hit song Risky at The Basement, showcasing her vocal talent and stage presence in a stunning silky maxi-dress

A video shared by blogger Musa Khawula captured the show-stopping moment, drawing widespread praise on social media

Fans applauded her performance, with many suggesting she could achieve even greater success under the right record label

Elaine just proved once again why she is regarded among the most talented vocalists in Mzansi. Fans could not get enough of the singer's show-stopping live performance.

Elaine impressed fans with her performance. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Elaine nails her recent performance

Popular singer Elaine left the audience asking for more after her show-stopping performance of her hit song Risky. Elaine recently released her new album, Stone Cold Heart, which sent music lovers into a frenzy.

A video of the singer doing what she does best was shared on the microblogging platform X by popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The video shows the singer setting the stage on fire in a silky maxi dress. The caption read:

"Elaine performs 'Risky' live at The Basement."

Fans react to Elaine's performance

Social media users gave Elaine her flowers for killing her performance. Many said the singer can still go far if she gets signed to the right record label.

@HULISANINEMS30 said:

"This girl should have been signed by Phori, she would have been far by now."

@Nomakhwezi86345 commented:

"Love her ❤"

@sibongilenduna wrote:

"OMG ...She and the Dress 🥰"

@thatomalatji00 said:

"Great, now she can stop thrift trapping for views."

@Undip_ added:

"She's good."

@real_cj said:

"She ate this performance and left no crumbs."

@IamOkuhle_ added:

"She ate on this song."

Focalistic accused of sampling Spikiri's song

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano royalty Focalistic has been accused of getting inspiration for his viral verse on the song Biri Marung from the popular Kwaito song Gangster Party by Spikiri.

South African TikTok has been going crazy over Focalistic's verse on the new song, Biri Marung. Many people, including celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo and Gogo Skhotheni, have joined the trend.

Source: Briefly News