The runner who hails from Cape Town was found unconscious 15 hours after completing the race, leading to a desperate search

Harding's sister Fiona Baldwin has criticised the organisers of the race, blaming poor finish-line management for the chaos

Moira Harding, the Comrades Marathon runner who disappeared last month after completing the race, has spoken out about whether she will participate in next year’s event following the harrowing experience she endured this year.

Moira Harding says she won’t return to the Comrades Marathon after her ordeal. Image: Moira Harding

Source: Facebook

Harding, who is now out of the hospital and recovering at her home in Cape Town, expressed heartfelt gratitude to her family, husband, children, friends, and everyone who put in the effort to search for her after she went missing post-race. She had completed the race just before 5 pm.

When her family and friends couldn’t locate her after the finish, a massive search was launched for the Kommetjie runner.

Harding rules out the Comrades' return next year

She was found 15 hours later by construction workers, who managed to contact her husband. Emergency services were called, and she was hospitalised after collapsing due to low sodium levels.

The 54-year-old told IOL that she has no plans to run the Comrades Marathon next year.

Moira sends out emotional thanks

Harding extended her sincere thanks to the people who found her, the emergency services, and hospital staff at Umhlanga Hospital, and made a special mention of her family and husband.

She also thanked her running club, Fish Hoek Athletics, and the Pinetown and Districts Athletics Club for their support during the difficult time. However, she confirmed that she will not be taking part in the marathon next year.

Harding thanked her husband, children, and friends for their unwavering support. Image: Moira Harding

Source: Facebook

Fiona Baldwin, Harding’s sister, was highly critical of the marathon organisers and blamed the chaotic and poorly managed finish line for her sister’s disappearance.

This year, the finish line was located on an open street rather than the traditional stadium, which many say would have offered a more secure and contained environment.

“There was no order at the end. It was chaos. If the race had ended at the stadium, I don’t believe Moira would have gone missing,” said Baldwin

Several athletes and supporters have since echoed Baldwin’s frustration, highlighting a lack of crowd control, visible signage, and medical support staff in the immediate post-race area.

Organisers under pressure to address safety gaps

As Harding continues her recovery, questions remain for the Comrades Marathon Association. Critics are calling for a full safety audit and a return to more controlled finishing environments.

Comrades Marathon Association dismisses death rumour

Briefly News previously reported that the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) responded to rumours circulating on social media about alleged fatalities during the 2025 race.

The CMA confirmed that no deaths were recorded, despite several runners requiring medical attention. General Manager Alain Dalais emphasised that the organisation’s safety protocols were firmly in place and urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate updates.

