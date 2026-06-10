A vehicle allegedly involved in a drag race on Makhushane Camp Road in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, lost control and crashed into a group of spectators

Six people sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Maphutha Malatji Hospital, where they remain under medical care

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with many questioning why illegal street racing keeps happening despite the dangers

A vehicle racing down a street in Limpopo. Images: @LimpopoChronicle

Source: Facebook

A drag race in Phalaborwa, Limpopo turned tragic on Sunday 7 June when a vehicle allegedly lost control and ploughed into a group of spectators watching from the roadside. The incident happened on Makhushane Camp Road, between All Saints College and a graveyard area, and was shared on Facebook by Limpopo Chronicle on 7 June 2026.

According to reports, the vehicle was allegedly involved in a race when the driver lost control. The car veered off the road and into the crowd standing nearby. Six people were seriously injured in the crash.

Emergency services arrived quickly and transported the injured to Maphutha Malatji Hospital, where they remain in critical condition. The exact cause of the crash is still unclear, and no official statement has been released yet. Authorities are expected to investigate whether any laws were broken.

Street racing and the law

Illegal street racing is a criminal offence in South Africa under the National Road Traffic Act. Drivers caught racing on public roads can be charged with reckless and negligent driving, and in serious cases, even culpable homicide. Offenders face arrest, vehicle impoundment, licence suspension, and possible imprisonment.

Legal drag racing does exist in South Africa and is governed by Motorsport South Africa. Races do take place at certified venues like Killarney Raceway in Cape Town and Dezzi Raceway in KwaZulu-Natal.

Drivers need a valid MSA Competition Licence and must pass strict safety checks before getting on a professional drag strip. Racing on a public road, however, is never legal regardless of how it is organised.

A community left shaken

The crash has left the Phalaborwa community deeply unsettled. Many people at the scene witnessed the vehicle hitting the spectators and the panic that followed. Community members have raised concerns about illegal street racing continuing to put innocent lives at risk.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Limpopo community unimpressed with drag race crash

People had strong feelings about what happened and shared their thoughts on the Facebook page:

@FemiDeity questioned:

"So no one learned anything from last month's incident?"

@ShaughnPieterse said:

"Darwinism at work..."

@DuncanJohnson wrote:

"30% pass rate hard at work..."

@CorneVermeulen said:

"Wait till his insurance sees this."

@KgampiePro wrote:

"See my guy, the issue of safety and bad organising such an event on your post about the BMW and VR6 drag race."

@GeorgeVanDerWesthuizen said:

"Nice to have lots of money to waste. Would like to hear how this situation pans out. Let's see if money can fix this one."

@NathanGovender wrote:

"Wannabe drag racers..."

A vehicle in a drag race. Images: @LimpopoChronicle

Source: Facebook

More on deadly crashes

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Source: Briefly News