Six relatives lost their lives when a newly purchased Proton X50 collided head-on with a lorry in Malaysia

The family had collected the vehicle earlier that day and was travelling to visit the grave of their late father

A three-year-old child survived the crash, while investigators continue examining what caused the deadly collision

A family celebration turned into a devastating tragedy when six relatives died in a crash just hours after collecting their brand-new vehicle. TikTok account @mustsharenews shared details of the incident on 9 June 2026, highlighting the heartbreaking events that unfolded in Penang, Malaysia. According to reports, the family had collected their new Proton X50 from a dealership earlier that day and took photos beside the vehicle to mark the special occasion. The group then set off on a journey to visit and clean the grave of their late father.

The interior of the newly collected vehicle was left in ruins following the horror crash, with plastic protective wrap still clinging to the seats alongside a cardboard box. Image: Sin Chew Daily News

Source: TikTok

Tragedy struck when the SUV collided head-on with a lorry along the route. The crash claimed the lives of six family members, including the 27-year-old driver, Ahmad Syafiq Ahmad Shukri, his younger brother, their relatives, a seven-year-old child and a six-month-old baby. A three-year-old child was the sole survivor and was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services responded shortly after receiving reports of the collision. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free victims trapped inside the severely damaged vehicle.

Eyewitnesses suggest driver fell asleep before crash

Preliminary reports from eyewitnesses suggested that the driver may have briefly fallen asleep behind the wheel before the SUV crossed into the path of oncoming traffic. However, authorities continue to investigate the exact cause of the crash as showed in user @mustsharenews' account.

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Police said the 47-year-old lorry driver was not speeding and tested negative for both drugs and alcohol. The tragedy has touched many people online, particularly after reports emerged that the family had been celebrating the purchase of their new vehicle only hours before the fatal collision. Authorities are continuing their investigation under Malaysia's road traffic laws.

The car in which six family members lost their lives was captured completely mangled and crushed on the side of the road after the fatal accident. Image: Sin Chew Daily News

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

The internet send their condolences

User87371032067157 wrote:

“Why did the car go into the other lane?”

Telo Jorquera commented:

“I hope for the family to have a speedy recovery, and they can get a new vehicle. 🙏”

Evilclown claimed:

“According to the ‘last clear chance’ doctrine, liability falls on the truck driver. Despite the car being in the wrong lane, the truck driver had the final opportunity to avoid the collision by braking or turning.”

fartmaster67 wrote:

“My condolences to the child.”

Song Xiwu commented:

“I feel so bad for the lorry driver.”

Bobo suggested:

“This is either microsleep or on the phone.”

Jorge remarked:

“1 second of distraction.”

PapaTT asked:

“How is the truck driver? 😭”

House suggested:

“Maybe the SUV driver was checking some features of the new car. He didn't notice that he was going to the opposite lane.”

Taegul asked:

“6 people fit in that car?”

Hyude suggested:

“Mechanical problem, probably. They just collected that car, maybe from a repair shop.”

The photographer suggested:

“Using a phone while driving.”

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Source: Briefly News