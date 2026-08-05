Cape Town mother Natalé Williams is awaiting sentencing on 6 August 2026 after supporting her daughter through a three-year court battle that started during March 2023

The hotelier and advocate said her daughter nearly walked away from the case during matric before testimony was completed ahead of schedule

Williams shared her family’s experience online days before sentencing as she continues advocating for her daughter

Pictures of the mother sourced from her Instagram. Images: Natalé Williams

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town mother has shared her family’s three-year fight for justice before sentencing this week. Natalé Williams posted an Instagram video ahead of court proceedings scheduled for 6 August 2026.

Williams, a Cape Town hotelier and advocate for women, opened a criminal case during March 2023. The case involved her husband, who was also her daughter’s stepfather, following serious allegations.

The mother revealed that her daughter’s disclosure changed their lives almost immediately. Police arrested the accused during March 2023, beginning years of investigations and court proceedings.

Williams said the road to sentencing was longer than she expected. Like many families navigating the justice system, they faced delays while investigations and court processes unfolded.

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The case also placed pressure on her daughter during important school years. Balancing court responsibilities with everyday life became one of the family’s biggest challenges.

Family prepares for sentencing after lengthy process

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Williams said she expects a severe sentence.

“I’m expecting that he’ll get the minimum sentence for statutory rape, which is life in prison,” she said.

She admitted the lengthy process initially left her frustrated and searching for answers.

“In the beginning I just wanted it to be over and I kept pushing the detective for answers and to investigate.”

Williams said she later accepted that the justice system required patience. She explained that investigations and court schedules often delayed progress. The mother revealed that her daughter nearly abandoned the case during matric.

“My daughter wanted to give up because she had matric year in 2025 and she was worried she would be distracted.”

According to Williams, court officials helped ease those concerns before examinations. She also opened up about her relationship with the accused before arrest.

“He was my husband. My daughter’s step father. We shared two kids together,” she shared.

She said she never doubted her daughter’s account after learning about the allegations.

“I did not think he would do something like this but when my daughter told me I immediately believed he did it.”

Details surrounding the accused remain unclear as Briefly News believes in the principle of right of reply. Sentencing is expected on 6 August after a court process lasting more than three years.

Watch the video here.

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Source: Briefly News