A 49-year-old man received two life sentences in the Western Cape High Court for the rape and murder of 8-year-old Daniël Jamneck in 2023

The boy was attacked at a friend's family home after being invited to a sleepover by someone well known to his family

The grieving mother said no sentence could ever be harsh enough for what happened to her son

Action Society says the judgment delivers long-awaited justice for Daniel's family. Image: @thabo_baloyi

Source: TikTok

A Kraaifontein mother has spoken out following the conviction and sentencing of the man responsible for her 8-year-old son's death, saying grief is something she will carry for the rest of her life.

The Western Cape High Court handed a 49-year-old man two life sentences for the rape and murder of young Daniël Jamneck in 2023. The perpetrator cannot be named to protect the identity of his minor son, who is also connected to the case.

A trusted face behind a devastating crime

The family knew the man well, which made the betrayal all the more painful. Daniël had been invited to a sleepover at his friend's family home when the attack took place. The friend's father was in the same household that night.

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During the trial, it emerged that the perpetrator's own son was asleep in the same room at the time of the attack. Daniël's mother, now raising her seven-year-old daughter alone, told a content creator on TikTok:

"Nothing will ever bring back my son, so the feeling of grief, it lives with you. So no sentence will ever be harsh enough."

Judge finds no remorse in perpetrator's conduct

Acting Judge Sue Smith noted that the convicted man showed no remorse at any point during the proceedings.

"The accused's behaviour on the scene and after the deceased died and his conduct throughout the trial shows that he has no compassion, no empathy or an inkling of remorse. He lacks insight regarding the devastating consequences of his conduct."

In addition to the two life terms for the crimes against Daniël, the man received a further 18 years for the rape of a 20-year-old woman in 2005. His name has been added to the National Register for Sex Offenders. The perpetrator's son has since been bullied at school following his father's arrest and conviction.

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans react to the story

The TikTok video by user @thabo_baloyi sparked an emotional response, with many parents vowing to never allow their children to attend sleepovers again:

Babs wrote:

"This is why parents don't allow sleepovers, yes you trust your friend, but you don't know their parents."

Lauren13 said:

"The fact that we know what you're saying without saying it… says a lot about the world we're living in."

Nyakallo commented:

"Shuuu imagine what the young boy (friend) is going through, having witnessed so much trauma. May Daniel's soul continue resting in peace."

Nazita.a.k.a.Fruitloop wrote:

"Everyone in that house knew what was going on, in my opinion. I'm sorry, but his friend was probably going through this in silence. I will never ever ever allow my son to sleep over at another person's house."

Strictlyzoe shared:

"I have never allowed my kid to have sleepovers... never."

Teardrop said:

"So there was no other adult who could hear this little baby screaming and crying? Yoh, I'm so sorry, little angel; this world didn't deserve you."

missparabellum added:

"There's a reason why my mum forbade me from going to sleepovers. These horrors happen daily. No child or parent deserves to go through this. Condolences to the parents."

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Source: Briefly News