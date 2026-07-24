A South African businessman hired a Pick n Pay trolley attendant after the young man helped him with his groceries the day before

The businessman returned to the parking lot with a job offer that would double the trolley attendant's salary and change his life

A follow-up video captured the young man's first day at the office, complete with a company laptop and phone

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Spiwe reports for day one of office job. Image: @vw_travels_and_tours

Source: Facebook

A Pick n Pay trolley attendant who was offered an office job by a South African businessman stepped into his new workplace on 23 July 2026, and the moment was caught on camera.

The follow-up video, shared on Facebook by vw_travel_and_tours, documented Spiwe, the young man's first day on the job. It opened outside, near a shopping centre, before moving into a corporate office building where he was welcomed by colleagues and introduced to his new desk. The atmosphere was warm and celebratory, with staff greeting him and telling him repeatedly,

"Welcome to the team. Welcome to the family."

During the welcome, his new employer presented him with a company laptop and a company phone, telling him that work started at 7:30am and that he would learn everything else as he went.

"We're really happy to be working with you, It's 100% you."

From the Parking Lot to the Office

As Briefly News previously reported, the story began a day earlier when the businessman noticed the trolley attendant's humility and helpfulness while he was shopping. He went home, thought about the encounter overnight, and returned the next morning with an offer that changed everything. The young man was told to hand in his resignation from his trolley job immediately and report for office duty the following day. His new role would involve managing social media responses, at a salary double what he had previously earned.

The first-day video showed that promise being kept.

View the Facebook video here:

Mzansi Moved by the Young Man's New Chapter

South Africans flooded the comments on the page with emotion and encouragement:

@Sipho Mofokeng said:

"I cried tears to see destiny helpers are existing. God works things in his own way. May God increase you, bless you, bro. Keep it up to lift the dignity of our brothers who lost hope."

@Chwayita Ngangam wrote:

"Isaiah 60:22 ('At the right time, I, the Lord, will make it happen'). A wonderful, grounding message about trusting in God's perfect timing and believing that the plans for your life will unfold exactly when they are meant to."

@Khaya Mabutya added:

"This is beautiful, a true definition of 'ubuntu, botho'."

@Lungile Chili shared:

"I always tell people, do not just sit at home, do something and your job will find you on your way. Congratulations young man!"

@Brenda Evans said:

"He must make a TikTok or Insta page and give us weekly updates. Too fabulous."

More Briefly News Stories on Acts of Kindness

A content creator surprised a petrol attendant by secretly adding R10 to his tip for every second the attendant patiently listened to a funny story, ultimately rewarding him with R150 in a heartwarming act of kindness that resonated with South Africans.

A Mzansi man touched hearts after a video showed him leading patients at Kalafong Hospital in prayer, with many South Africans praising his faith and compassion.

A group of BMW enthusiasts rallied behind a Kempton Park security guard after a viral video showed him being humiliated by a driver, raising over R30,000 to support him and restore his dignity.

Source: Briefly News