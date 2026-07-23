A kind-hearted Johannesburg woman has made a Hammanskraal 10-year-old's biggest dream come true by donating the piano his family could never afford

The emotional surprise, complete with a performance by the Tshwane Metro Police Band, left the young music lover calling it the "best gift ever"

His family believes the piano could be the first step towards helping the talented youngster achieve his dream of becoming an international pianist

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10-year-old Saviour Ramaphokela tickling the ivories. Image: @dailysunsa/X

Source: Twitter

HAMMANSKRAAL – For years, 10-year-old Saviour Ramaphokela could only dream of owning a piano.

The talented youngster from Sekampaneng in Hammanskraal had a passion for music, but his family's financial struggles meant a real piano was simply out of reach.

Sunday Sun reported that on Monday, 20 July, that dream finally became reality.

Young pianist receives a surprise gift

In a heartwarming surprise, a piano was delivered to Saviour's home after Johannesburg resident Gaylin Bowes decided to donate an instrument that had once been gifted to her own daughter. The emotional handover was made even more special when members of the Tshwane Metro Police Band arrived to perform outside the family's home, turning an ordinary day into one Saviour will never forget.

Bowes said she knew the piano deserved a second life in the hands of a child who truly needed it

"I wanted to change someone's life, and being able to bless them means a lot to me," she told Daily Sun.

She added that her daughter was also happy to see the instrument go to another young musician with big dreams.

Clearly overwhelmed by the surprise, Saviour struggled to contain his excitement.

"This is the best gift ever. I'm really thankful. My mom is working. This is a blessed and beautiful day for me," he said.

View video here:

Family never stopped believing

Saviour's sister, Tebogo, said his love for music became obvious at a young age.

Their mother first taught Tebogo to play the keyboard, and she later passed those lessons on to her younger brother after recognising his natural talent. She believes owning a piano will help him take his musical ability to the next level and hopes it will one day open doors to an international career.

The boy's story reached the community through a local FM radio presenter, who rallied support by creating a WhatsApp group of lawyers, church leaders and other residents to help find someone willing to donate a piano.

Their efforts paid off.

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Source: Briefly News