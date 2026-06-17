South Africa’s equestrian world has been left heartbroken after losing a respected figure who dedicated his life to horses and riders

Friends, athletes and members of the showjumping community have shared emotional tributes following the passing of a beloved mentor

The coach leaves behind a legacy built on developing talent, inspiring competitors and creating lasting connections in the sport

The South African showjumping community is paying tribute to respected coach and equestrian figure Michael Blom, who has passed away.

South African showjumping coach Michael Blom has been remembered by fellow riders after his death. Image:@blommie_michael

Source: Instagram

Blom was a well-known figure in the equestrian world, involved in the sport as both a rider and mentor. He appeared in South African Show Jumping competition records as a competitor, including graded events at Kyalami Park Club.

In a Facebook post, SA Showjumping paid tribute to Blom’s career and the impact he had on the sport.

SA showjumping mourns Michael Blom

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the tragic passing of Michael Blom.

Michael’s passion for the sport, particularly his dedication to coaching and developing riders, touched the lives of so many. He took great pride in helping his students grow, both in and out of the arena, and his guidance, encouragement and unwavering support will be remembered by all who had the privilege of his coaching and mentorship.

Michael will also be remembered for the light he brought wherever he went. His friendly nature, warm smile and ability to make people feel welcome earned him many friends throughout the equestrian community and beyond. He had a genuine love for people, and his positive spirit left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, students and all those whose lives he touched during this incredibly difficult time.

May cherished memories bring you comfort, and may you find strength and peace in the days ahead.

Rest peacefully, Michael. Your light will continue to shine through the many lives you touched. You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.”

As seen in the post below.

Michael Blom’s showjumping career and legacy

Michael competed in recognised South African Show Jumping events, including at Kyalami Park Club, riding horses such as Golden Louis Disney, Voigtskirch Don Camillo and Seeis Avard. His competition entries included 1.10m and 1.20m classes.

However, one of Blom’s biggest legacies appears to have been his work as a coach and mentor. SA Showjumping remembered his dedication to developing riders and helping athletes grow both inside and outside the arena.

He also got involved in youth and pony rider competition entries as an owner and coach. Originally from Stutterheim and later based in Kyalami, Johannesburg, Blom was recognised for his passion for horses and his commitment to developing riders of all skill levels.

Michael Blom competed in South African Show Jumping events, which include those at Kyalami Park Club. Image:@blommie_michael

Source: Instagram

As a freelance equestrian coach, he specialised in showjumping, dressage, showing, equitation, basic riding skills and problem-horse training, earning the respect of many within the equestrian community.

Tributes shared following his passing described him as talented, funny and someone who brought energy to every gathering. Those who knew him spoke about the impact he had on their lives, both inside and outside the arena. His generosity, friendship and support made him a beloved figure within South Africa’s equestrian circles.

Blom attended Stutterheim High School and remained connected to the people and places that shaped his life. His passing has sparked an outpouring of condolences from across the country’s showjumping community.

His death comes after a difficult period for South African equestrian sport, following the passing of legendary Hall of Fame trainer Ormond Ferraris at the age of 94, as well as the murder of a horse trainer in the Vaal.

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Source: Briefly News