A respected figure in South African horse racing has been killed, sending shockwaves through the Vaal sporting community

Police have moved swiftly, with an arrest already made as questions grow around the circumstances of the killing

Tributes are pouring in for the veteran trainer, remembered as a larger-than-life character deeply devoted to his horses

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A well-known figure and veteran in the South African horse racing community was murdered on Saturday, 4 April 2026, in the Vaal.

Well-respected horse racing trainer Jannie Borman was murdered on Saturday, 4 April 2026. Image:@turftalkhorseracing

Source: Facebook

The 73-year-old renowned trainer Jannie Borman died at the Vaal Training Centre, and his passing was confirmed by his wife, Emmie Lensley, in an interview with the Sporting Post. Reports from the South African Police Service state that a man has been arrested in connection with the case.

“It is a very sad and terrible time for all who knew Jannie. He was a colourful person. He loved baking, played rugby for Griquas and lived for his horses,” she said.

Jannie Borman's horse racing career

Borman’s passion for training began in 1997 when he joined forces with his father, Henry Sham. He started with 18 horses based alongside Bertie van der Merwe, Mike McLachlan and Kevin Coetzee at the old Bloemfontein track.

He was supported by the late Stefaan Botha and Faan Mynhardt and built early momentum with horses like Pounds For Pennies and Enchanted Angel, who won several races between them. He relocated to Kimberley in 2005, where he continued to find success, eventually managing a stable of up to 40 horses.

Jannie Borman has been mourned across the Vaal and beyond after his murder. Image:@SAhorseracing

Source: Facebook

Tributes pour in after Vaal trainer murder

Borman is survived by a son and a daughter in Kathu in the Northern Cape, and another daughter in Cape Town, as well as five grandchildren. Speaking to the Sporting Post, his son Jan said the family was trying to come to terms with the death of their father and grandfather, who will be dearly missed.

No arrangements have been made regarding a memorial or funeral service.

As reported below:

Tributes poured in on social media, with many remembering him fondly:

@Neil Pretorius:

“Rest in peace, Jannie. Condolences to his family and friends.”

@Diane De Kock:

“RIP Mr Borman. Condolences to your family.”

@Charlmain Reeves:

“Our deepest condolences to the Borman family and friends. This is heartbreaking. Rest in peace.”

@Dennis Pavkovich:

“Condolences to the family and friends of Jannie Borman.”

@Debbie Hawkins:

“Such very sad and tragic news. Condolences to Jannie’s family and friends.”

@Highveld Horse Care Unit:

“Rest in peace, Oom Jannie.”

@Willie de Koker:

“RIP Jannie. Condolences to the family.”

@Jermaine Joseph:

“Shocking news. Condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace.”

@Zackey Ferguson Debbie:

“Such devastating news. He was such a good person. Rest in peace.”

See the Facebook post below:

The murder of Borman follows other recent tragedies, including the killing of lawyer and Cape Town Marathon runner Chinette Gallichan, as well as the death of Elana Brooke, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, a cricket player.

A CCTV company may have footage of Chinette’s killers

Briefly News previously reported that CCTV company Vumacam, one of the largest in the country, said cameras in Gauteng may have captured footage that could shed more light on the gruesome killing of lawyer Chinette Gallichan.

Vumacam, which operates more than 7,000 cameras nationwide and over 6,000 cameras in Gauteng alone, said cameras could have captured footage of Gallichan’s alleged killer

Source: Briefly News