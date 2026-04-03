Rugby legend Neville “Nifty” Glover has reportedly passed away at the age of 70 after a short battle with illness

The former Parramatta, New South Wales and Australian winger would be remembered for his legacy in the sport

The reports about Glover's death gathered tributes from sports lovers, especially rugby fans, on social media

The rugby community has been thrown into mourning as it is confirmed that former Parramatta, New South Wales and Australian winger Neville “Nifty” Glover has passed away at the age of 70 following a brief illness.

Neville Glover, Parramatta's bearded winger, looks mean and menacing as he tries to run around Ron Brodrick, the Western Suburbs' centre. Photo: Grant Peterson

Source: Getty Images

The rugby legend featured in 121 matches for Parramatta and added 13 appearances for Penrith across a nine-season career spanning 1975 to 1983. He also served as a police sergeant and a senior prosecutor while still active.

In related news, the rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson, who died in South Africa and also a young player who died during training.

Glover's rugby career

According to reports, Glover crossed the line for 59 tries. He left a remarkable legacy in the sport before he retired.

In 1978, the Australian rugby legend earned representative honours for both New South Wales and Australia, and also took the field for City Firsts.

The 70-year-old wrapped up his playing days with Penrith in 1983 before transitioning into coaching. His contributions were later recognised with the Australian Sports Medal in 2000, followed by the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2018 for his service to rugby league and the broader community.

Despite a distinguished career, Glover is often unfairly recalled for a dropped pass that denied a near-certain try when Parramatta trailed 11-10 late in the 1976 grand final against Manly.

Parramatta paid tribute to Glover

Parramatta took to social media to release an official statement on Friday, April 3, 2026, to confirm the death of Glover and also pay tribute.

“Everyone at the Club, including former teammates, colleagues, and friends, is deeply saddened by Neville’s passing. He will always be a valued part of the Blue and Gold family,” the statement read.

“The Parramatta Eels and Parramatta Leagues Club extend their sincere condolences to his wife, Sharyn, as well as his family and loved ones.

“The team will wear black armbands in Neville Glover’s honour during Monday’s match against the Wests Tigers.”

Fans on social media joined Parramatta as they mourned the death of the club legend.

Neville Glover - Rugby League at Leichhardt-Balmain Vs Parramatta. April 15, 1978. (Photo by John Patrick O'Gready

Source: Getty Images

Rabbitoh Leroy said:

"Devastating news overnight. My great mate Neville Glover OAM passed away suddenly last night. Neville was an outstanding person in every aspect of his life. He was such a welcoming and friendly man who was determined to rise to the top of whatever he pursued in life."

Neil Cadigan shared:

"A forever giving man who rose from Housing Commission Seven Hills (a few doors from Olympic gold medallist Maureen Caird) to become a Test winger and successful police prosecutor. Lucky to call him a mate for much of my life. Well lived, Nifty."

Andrew Seers wrote:

"RIP Neville, and a shout out to the Royal Hotel in Manila, just past Tamworth, it’s the home of the Neville Clover bar, lots of pictures of Neville in his playing days."

Craig Norman reacted:

"Great player, great prosecutor too, and a very funny man. Did a few country trips with him in the 90s when I worked in courts and there wasn't a publican in western NSW that didn't know him. Vale Neville."

Suzie Robert Vranjesevic added:

"RIP Neville Glover. A fantastic player and servant to our beloved club. I had the pleasure of his company on the 2022 trip to Darwin. Loved his stories and tales, and great company on the trip. Condolences to his family. 💙💛."

Ex-Sharks rugby star dies at 31

Briefly News previously reported that a former Sharks Rugby star has passed on after battling a health condition for over a decade.

The 31-year-old later reportedly lost his life two-weeks after battling pneumonia, leaving behind his parents and siblings.

Source: Briefly News