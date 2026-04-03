Relebohile Mofokeng has been advised by a former Mamelodi Sundowns player to leave Orlando Pirates for a team in Europe

The Orlando Pirates star has been a transfer target for a top European side, and they are ready to sign him in the summer

Reports have it that the European giants have tabled a convincing offer to the Premier Soccer League side for the Bafana Bafana star

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Former Mamelodi Sundowns player Lebohang Mokoena has encouraged Relebohile Mofokeng to take advantage of a potential move to Europe, as a top side is reportedly showing interest in signing him from Orlando Pirates.

Relebohile Mofokeng scores his first-ever hat-trick in Orlando Pirates' win against TS Galaxy. Photo: Orlando Pirates

Source: Twitter

The South African youngster has shown himself to be one of the best young players in the whole of Africa since making his official debut for Pirates in 2023, and he has risen to be arguably the best player in the Premier Soccer League.

He started the 2025-26 season slowly, but has rejuvenated into the player he has always been since the start of the second half of the season. He recently bagged his first career hat-trick in the Sea Robbers' win over TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership.

This season, he was also influential in the two trophies the Buccaneers have won so far under Abdeslam Ouaddou, scoring the only goal in the Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants.

Mokoena urges Mofokeng to join Monaco

Mokoena's comments came as a result of reports claiming French Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco are interested in signing Mofokeng from Pirates in the summer, and have tabled a tempting bid for the Bafana Bafana star.

Speaking on the Soccerbeat, Mokoena suggested that a switch to France would be an ideal stepping stone for Mofokeng’s ambitions abroad, describing Ligue 1 as a suitable environment to kickstart an international career.

He noted that the youngster has attracted interest over the past two seasons, with some opportunities previously turning down, but believes this particular offer is one worth embracing.

Relebohile Mofokeng is linked with a summer move to European club AS Monaco from Orlando Pirates. Photo: Orlando Pirates

Source: Twitter

“If I were in his position, I wouldn’t hesitate, I’d grab this chance and head to France at the end of the season,” Mokoena said.

Mokoena on where Mofokeng should improve

Mokoena also pointed out areas for improvement, referencing Mofokeng’s showing against the Panama national football team, a match the Bafana Bafana lost. According to Mokoena, the player needs to build more physical strength, especially if he is to thrive in a demanding number 10 role.

He added that the physical nature of French football, where defenders are typically tall and robust, will require Mofokeng to adapt quickly.

Still, Mokoena is confident the transition would benefit him, highlighting Monaco’s attractive style of play and their reliance on youthful talent as factors that would help the young midfielder settle in and succeed.

Mofokeng tipped to win PSL big award

Briefly News also reported that Mofokeng has been tipped to win the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Year award after his amazing performance for Orlando Pirates so far this season.

The Pirates star has been one of the best players in the Betway Premiership since the start of 2026, and his performance has helped the Bucs continue to fight for the league title.

Source: Briefly News