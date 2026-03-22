Orlando Pirates are back on top of the Betway Premiership table after thrashing TS Galaxy away from home on Sunday afternoon

Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng achieved a new feat in the game as the Sea Robbers hit six goals past the Rockets' goalkeeper

The Soweto giants relegate Mamelodi Sundowns to second on the log, with the Brazilians having a game in hand as they compete in the CAF Champions League

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Relebohile Mofokeng produced a superb performance as Orlando Pirates hit six past TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Mofokeng, who was included in Bafana Bafana's latest squad, powered the Buccaneers back on top of the Betway Premiership table with his first career hat-trick as they defeated the Rockets 6-0 away from home.

Orlando Pirates thrash TS Galaxy

Andre de Jong returned to the Buccaneers’ starting XI, replacing Oswin Appollis, while Deon Hotto slotted in at left-back ahead of Ndaba after the 1-1 stalemate with Siwelele in Orlando last week.

The hosts endured a nightmare start as defender Lentswe Motaung received a straight red card for hauling down Tshepang Moremi when he was clean through on goal. Pirates capitalised immediately, with Relebohile Mofokeng bending in a superb free-kick to open the scoring.

From that point, it was largely one-way traffic. Around the 20-minute mark, Mofokeng surged into the penalty area and set up De Jong, whose first-time strike was well saved by Ira Tape.

Tape’s resistance was eventually broken five minutes before the interval. A short corner routine from Hotto picked out an unmarked Moremi, who controlled the ball before drilling a low shot into the near post from roughly 20 yards out, continuing his scoring form.

Pirates added a third before the break when Mlungisi Mbunjana inadvertently turned the ball into his own net after Tape lost his footing inside the six-yard box, compounding a dismal first-half display for the home side.

Mofokeng bags a first-ever hat-trick

Pirates went into the halftime break with a commanding 3-0 advantage and wasted little time after the restart, needing just eight minutes to add a fourth. Oswin Appollis produced a lively run down the right before delivering a precise pass to Mofokeng, who calmly finished from close range to secure his second of the night.

By the 64th minute, Masindi Nemtajela threaded a well-weighted ball to Kamogelo Sebelebele on the right flank, and the former TS Galaxy player made no mistake, striking past his old side to make it 5-0 for Abdeslam Ouaddou’s team.

Moments later, Mofokeng crowned an outstanding performance by completing his hat-trick, netting Pirates’ sixth goal. Breaking forward against the flow of play, the 21-year-old surged into the box and curled a superb effort beyond Tape into the top corner to register his first hat-trick.

Broos backs Orlando Pirates star

Briefly News earlier reported that Hugo Broos backed an Orlando Pirates star despite criticism after including him in his latest Bafana Bafana squad.

The Belgian tactician is not happy with the fans' opinion about the player after his recent mistake while playing for the Sea Robbers.

Source: Briefly News