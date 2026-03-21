Most Orlando Pirates supporters expressed frustration with Nkosinathi Sibisi following his missed penalty in the 5-4 shootout defeat to Casric Stars during the Nedbank Cup Round of 16.

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Although many consider Sibisi to be one of the top centre-backs in the Premier Soccer League, others disagree. Despite this divided opinion, coach Hugo Broos has still selected him for the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of their friendlies against Panama.

The first clash will take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 27, with a return fixture scheduled four days later at DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

Speaking to the media, Broos defended the 30-year-old, insisting that a missed penalty does not diminish Sibisi’s value to the team. He emphasized that missing from 12 yards is not unusual and that criticizing Sibisi shows a lack of understanding of the game.

“You know, putting a player under pressure just because he missed a penalty is absurd,” Broos said. “Sibisi took on the responsibility as Pirates captain, and yes, he missed. But he’s far from the first to do so—Cape Verde missed five against us recently. Social media criticism is ridiculous and shows little knowledge of football.”

South Africa is gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada starting June 11.

Source: Briefly News