Kaizer Chiefs could win the race to sign a South African international from their Premier Soccer League rivals this summer

The Glamour Boys have been monitoring the Bafana Bafana star's situation at his current club in the Betway Premiership

The Soweto giants are not the only top side in the PSL showing interest in signing the Bafana Bafana player in the summer

Kaizer Chiefs have been delivered a piece of good news as one of the transfer targets has decided not to sign a new contract with their Premier Soccer League rivals.

The Glamour Boys are gearing up to strengthen their squad once more during the upcoming summer transfer before the start of the 2026-27 season, and one of the players on their transfer wish list has been offered a new contract by his current club.

The Bafana Bafana star has been one of the standout players in the Betway Premiership this season, and his consistent top performance has seen him being a regular in Hugo Broos' squad.

Transfer boost for Chiefs on Moloisane

Kaizer Chiefs are one of the top clubs showing interest in signing Thabo Moloisane from Stellenbosch FC in the next summer transfer window, as he's yet to commit to his future with the Cape Winelands side.

The South African international is not only a transfer target for the Glamour Boys, as reports claimed that Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are also being linked with a move for the versatile Bafana Bafana defender.

Moloisane has been a key member of the Stellenbosch FC squad this season, and was part of the team that knocked the Soweto giants out of the Nedbank Cup in the Round of 32 and also the Carling Knockout Cup.

The 27-year-old has racked up 107 appearances for the Stellies since joining them in 2013 from a now-defunct Maritzburg United. In those over 100 appearances, the Bafana Bafana star has found the back of the net four times and also produced three assists.

Moloisane is a free agent amid Chiefs links

Stellenbosch FC are reportedly pushing for Moloisane to sign a new deal with the club, as his current contract with the Stellies would end at the end of the 2025-26 season, which means he would join another club on a free transfer if an agreement is not reached between both parties.

Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie confirmed that the South African defender is yet to sign the new contract, and the club wants him to stay despite being linked with other top clubs in the PSL.

“To be completely transparent, we want Thabo to stay. We’ve offered him a contract, but he hasn’t signed it yet. This means he is effectively a free agent and is eligible to sign a pre-contract elsewhere,” he said.

“From what I understand through him and his agent, he hasn’t committed to any club so far. We have a limited budget, so if we allocate funds to one player, it affects others. We offered him a competitive deal, and now it’s up to him to decide whether to remain with us or explore other options. We will plan for both outcomes.”

Kaizer Chiefs' youngster joins Pirates

Briefly News earlier reported that a Kaizer Chiefs promising player nicknamed 'Messi' has left the club for the bitter rivals, Orlando Pirates.

The youngster was tipped to make it into Amakhosi's first team in the future, but he would now be playing for the Bucs.

Source: Briefly News