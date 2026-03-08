Kaizer Chiefs have lost one of their top talented players in their youth ranks to their bitter rivals, Orlando Pirates

The youngster was nicknamed "Lionel Messi" due to his style of play and was tipped to be promoted to the first team

The rising star's move to the Buccaneers from Naturena sparked mixed reactions from fans on social media

Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly lost another young, talented player to their city rivals, Orlando Pirates.

Kaizer Chiefs lose one of their talented players to Orlando Pirates.

Source: Twitter

The Glamour Boys and the Buccaneers are known to be rivals on the pitch, and their fans also continue the rivalry off the pitch.

In recent games between both teams, Pirates defeated Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership and have reportedly poached one of Amakhosi's youngsters.

Serman 'dumps' Kaizer Chiefs for Pirates

According South African football reporter, Austin Ditlhobolo, Jacob Serman has left Kaizer Chiefs for Orlando Pirates as he was recently spotted with the Buccaneers' under-18 side.

Searman earned the nickname “Lionel Messi” because of his brilliant left foot and impressive ball-handling ability just like the Barcelona legend.

During his time with Amakhosi’s youth setup, he played a key role in winning multiple Under-13 and Under-14 GDL titles and stood out alongside Reatlegile, the son of former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

He joined Chiefs from SuperSport United academy, and he made a strong impact within Amakhosi’s youth structures. He was widely regarded as a player with the potential to grow into a first-team star.

Jacob Serman, also known as "Lionel Messi", reportedly leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Orlando Pirates.

Source: Instagram

Now he will aim to continue his progress at Pirates, where he hopes to follow the path of several young players who rose through the club’s development system before establishing themselves as stars in the PSL.

Pirates have numerous examples of academy graduates who first excelled in the reserve side before making a significant breakthrough. Players such as Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Mohau Nkota all followed that route and have since gone on to secure moves abroad, except Mofokeng, who is still with the Bucs.

Kaizer Chiefs would regret Serman's departure

Kaizer Chiefs losing Serman to Pirates comes as a huge blow for the Glamour Boys, as he is considered one of the future players for the club.

They have some top players who have also gone through the youth ranks of Amakhosi, one of the big examples is Siyabonga Ngezana, who is now a regular in the South African national team and also for his club FCSB.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Serman's decision to leave Kaizer Chiefs for Orlando Pirates.

Mmaboreketla shared:

"An enormous pool of soccer talent lies unnoticed in the dusty streets of this country, towns, and cities, but because of greed and corruption, many a youngster's talent goes to waste because of the frustration of not making it in the paid, professional leagues. Schools' soccer!"

Silvabacc Gorrila said:

"He will soon come back. On that side, they don't take care of talent."

Thokozani Zulu reacted:

"Supersport, Kaizer Chiefs, now Orlando Pirates, at 14, he won't make it in football."

Itumeleng Moremii wrote:

"Smart boy, he has a big chance of playing professional football before he turns 20."

Theledi_Ron added:

"He’s too good, this young player is very much 🤝."

