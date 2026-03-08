Kaizer Chiefs have been urged to consider listening to their supporters' plea for the sacking of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef

The Soweto giants' fans marched to Naturena, demanding changes amid their club's recent poor run of form in all competitions

A football expert in an exclusive chat with Briefly News also explained why the Amakhosi management should listen to their fans

Kaizer Chiefs have been told why they need to consider sacking Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef after the Glamour Boys supporters protested over the club's poor run of form.

Amakhosi started the season well, but parted ways with Nasreddine Nabi earlier in the season and appointed his former assistants Kaze and Ben Youssef as co-coaches.

The duo started their reign on a good note, but recent results in the Betway Premiership and also being knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup in the group phase raises lot of questions about the capabilities of the two coaches.

Why Kaze and Ben Youssef need to be sacked

Football analyst Uche Anuma in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, joined others in airing his views concerning the calls for Kaze and Ben Youssef to be sacked as Kaizer Chiefs coach.

"I think I agree with fans, pundits, and football legends calling for the dismissal of Kaze and Ben Youssef, with loads of games still remaining in the Betway Premiership,: he said.

"I believe Amakhosi can still finish among the top three and secure a place in the CAF Confederation Cup for next season, but they need to act fast and decided quickly before it's too late.

"Losing five out of your last six matches is a grounds for losing your job especially when you manage a big side like Kaizer Chiefs."

Kaizer Chiefs supporters march to Naturena

Anuma also commented on the Glamour Boys supporters showing their grievances by marching to Naturena demnding for changes and the sacking of Kaze and Ben Youssef.

"I think the fans have the right to air their grievances over the club's recent poor run of form, I can't invest in something and not see positive results and keep quiet about it," he added.

"The fans pay money to watch them play and have been disappointed with the performances on numerous occasions. Amakhosi management needs to listen to the fans' plea and do the needful before the season collapses beyond repair."

Kaze and Ben Youssef will be in charge of the team when the Soweto Giants take on Durban City in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Sunday, March 15, 2026. A win for the Glamour Boys in the match would strengthen their chances of qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup next season and also being among the top eight sides.

