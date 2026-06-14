Some fans remembered Tyla's words during the online frenzy over the supposed beef with Rihanna

The discourse started when Rihanna seemingly gave Tyla the cold shoulder at the ceremony

Now, the 'cringe' video, which has surfaced, shows Rihanna fanning over ASAP Rocky, calling him her baby daddy

Tyla once spoke about Rihanna's obsession with ASAP Rocky. Image: Cindy Ord/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Tyla/Instagram

Source: UGC

Rihanna's love for ASAP Rocky blossomed in a viral video, which was captured in New York City. After watching the game, the Desperado hitmaker fangirled over Rocky, who appeared on a magazine cover.

Many fans went crazy over Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's love and affection for one another. However, many noted how obsessed Rih is over her man, and the trolls came in full force.

X user @HOTBOYLEEKS said, "Tyla wasn’t lying at all," in response to the viral video of Rihanna gushing over Rocky.

What Tyla said about Rihanna

Both Tyla and Rihanna attended the Met Gala, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 4 May 2026. The ladies stood very close to each other, but there seemed to have been no interaction between them, as Rihanna had her back faced away from Tyla.

After the drama, Tyla professed her love for Rihanna in a video responding to the noise. She said she felt awkward approaching someone who had brushed her off the last time she attempted to speak to her.

“Basically, everyone knows I love Rih. So, I met her last year, and she was cool. I met her, but I think she was occupied because I went up to her and I was like, ‘Oh, hey,’ and she was like, ‘Oh, hey, my baby dad is calling me.’ And then she left, and I was like oh maybe she was busy. So, I don't know. I felt awkward. What the heck? I felt awkward. I don't know how to say hi. If I feel like I'm as busy, it's like umh,” she said.

SA speaks on Tyla’s words after video of Rihanna gushing over ASAP Rocky. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

SA trolls Rihanna

Below are some of the reactions from fans from SA and abroad:

@Its_Naomi_X said:

"Watching this immediately after that girl confessed what she did to him is actually sending me."

@mindbymira defended Tyla:

"I think tyla was actually trying to DEFEND rihanna from tygers (who were claiming that rihanna was being rude to her) but then it came across as her being shady towards rih."

@Iamwhykayy shared:

"Rihanna really turned “baby daddy” into a flex and a personality trait. Tyla gave us the warning, and y’all still acted surprised when the streets version dropped."

@DeFozzy said:

"There is literally nothing wrong with hyping her man. He does the same with her. Your partner is your partner through life. Why would you not love and support them? Like imma hype my man up. That’s my best friend."

Tyla vibes with Jamie Foxx

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla vibed with US actor and singer Jamie Foxx at the FIFA World Cup match in Los Angeles.

In a viral video, Tyla vibes with Jamie, but fans spotted his young twerk.

Source: Briefly News