SC Villa captain David Owori, 27, was ambushed by a group of suspected robbers outside his home in Makindye, Kampala

The Ugandan football captain resisted an attempt to steal his phone and belongings before attackers struck him with paving stones

FUFA, Uganda Cranes, and parliament all responded to Owori's death, with investigators now pursuing leads in the case

David Owori, the 27-year-old captain of Sports Club (SC) Villa and a Ugandan national team footballer, died on Wednesday after being attacked by suspected robbers near his home in Makindye, a suburb of Kampala.

Ugandan football player David Owori died tragically after he was attacked by robbers near his home in Kampala. Image: Uganda Cranes

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Police said Owori was assaulted after he resisted an attempt by a gang to steal his mobile phone and personal belongings. Witnesses said the group struck him with paving stones before fleeing the scene, leaving him unconscious.

SC Villa and FUFA pay tribute

SC Villa spokesperson Asan Kasingye told journalists that Owori had been ambushed by suspected attackers as he approached his home, leaving him with life-threatening injuries before he was rushed for medical attention.

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He said the footballer was first taken to a nearby clinic before being transferred to a private medical facility in Kampala, where he later died from his injuries.

SC Villa paid tribute to their captain, describing the loss as more than the death of a player, but that of a leader, brother, and friend.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) also honoured Owori, saying he was a leader both on and off the pitch who had inspired a generation. The Uganda Cranes added that the national team had lost a football star who carried the hopes of the country.

Uganda’s parliament held a minute of silence in Owori’s memory and called for swift investigations into the killing. Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala confirmed that detectives were following leads, adding that the crime scene had been documented and processed to collect and preserve all available evidence.

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A decorated career cut short

Owori, widely known by his nickname Colgate, was a versatile player capable of operating as a right-back or midfielder. He returned to SC Villa in 2023 for a second stint and was integral to the club's first league title in 20 years, when they claimed a 17th top-flight crown in 2024. His performances earned him a contract extension running until January 2027.

At international level, Owori featured for the Uganda Cranes during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign and was considered a strong candidate for future national team selections.

His death has intensified public debate in Uganda about violent crime in Kampala, coming weeks after the fatal mob attack on Ugandan rugby international Sydney Gongodyo in the same city. In a related report, the South African football community lost former AmaZulu FC player Cecil Chiliza, and also youngster Jeandre Gaffoor.

Young footballer dies at 20

Briefly News previously reported that the football world has been left devastated after a young footballer died at the age of 20 after being involved in an armed robbery attack

The police confirmed that the youngster and his teammates were attacked by gunmen while returning from an away league fixture

Source: Briefly News