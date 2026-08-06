President Cyril Ramaphosa has released details about the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's Second Interim Report

The commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system made certain recommendations

The Commission also called for an immediate probe into an alleged off-the-books Crime Intelligence operation

The Madlanga Commission has recommended that an investigation of criminal conduct be instituted against Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya. Image: News24/7 Update

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has recommended that disciplinary proceedings and the immediate investigation of criminal conduct be instituted against Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and three others.

The recommendations were included in the Commission's Second Interim Report, which was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 29 May 2026. The first report was submitted on 17 December 2025, while a final report is due on 16 November 2026.

The Commission was established after allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025.

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Four individuals named in second report

The second report has recommended disciplinary proceedings and the immediate investigation of criminal conduct against the following four individuals: Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, a person identified only as Witness G, Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, and Mr Brown Mogotsi. Should sufficient evidence be established, the Commission recommends that criminal proceedings follow.

In addition to those four referrals, the Commission has called on the Office of the Inspector General for Intelligence, or another appropriately authorised body, to conduct an immediate investigation into what it describes as an off-the-books operation run by Crime Intelligence, in which Mogotsi and Witness G were allegedly involved.

Source: Briefly News