A student rode a bicycle through a packed lecture hall at the University of Pretoria on 6 July 2026

The lecturer joined in on the fun rather than shutting it down, which many students appreciated

A video of the moment went viral on Instagram, leaving South Africans in stitches over the frequency of fun University of Pretoria chaos

A student turned an ordinary lecture into an unforgettable moment at the University of Pretoria. On 6 July 2026, someone cycled straight through a packed university lecture theatre while fellow students cheered, applauded, and whipped out their phones to capture the spectacle.

University of Pretoria cyclists took over during a lecture in a video. Image: @lwazi_fne

Source: Instagram

The clip, posted to Instagram by @lwazi_fne, carried the caption "Pov: Just another regular day at UP" and quickly racked up thousands of views. In the footage, the cyclist pedals through the large auditorium and exits through a door as the crowd erupts around them.

The lecturer joined in rather than putting a stop to it. The comment section lit up with students and alumni who were not the least bit surprised. One commenter recognised the class immediately, writing that the exact same thing had happened during their first year, suggesting this was not the first time the lecture theatre had doubled as a cycling lane. Someone else noted that the rider was doing it in flip-flops, or "plakkies" as South Africans would say, which only added to the chaos. Watch the moment the lecture hall turned into a cycling track below:

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Mzansi reacts to UP moment

South Africans flooded the comments with laughter and pride:

@h.lulani wrote:

"Bachelor of Cycling 😭"

@xx_mariska_xz said:

"I LOVE THAT SHE JOINED 😂"

@randobs commented:

"Omg that's my lecturer 😭😭"

@aryrafii noted:

"And obviously they're riding with plakkies 😩"

@mthembunkobolo laughed:

"UP ain't a real place 😂😭"

@olohmalick declared:

"I'm coming in 2028 to do my LLB too ❤️🙌🔥 and inspired"

@kisama.catsim summed it up perfectly:

"Everything happens at UP for no reason 😭"

Other Briefly News stories about universities

A TikTok video from the University of Pretoria that captured students turning a lecture hall into a vibrant dance floor while blasting ABBA's Dancing Queen .

. Dr Sizwe Mabizela, the Vice-Chancellor of Rhodes University, who captivated South African audiences with his rendition of the viral Zep dance.

A Wits University graduate who turned his graduation night into a vibrant celebration of African culture through a stunning dance performance outside the university's iconic building.

Source: Briefly News