AfriForum Chief Executive Officer Kallie Kriel announced that the group is preparing to take court action against Julius Malema

AfriForum also has a parallel High Court challenge in Cape Town against key sections of the 2024 Expropriation Act

Kriel noted that AfriForum previously obtained an interim interdict prohibiting Malema from inciting the public to unlawfully invade land

AfriForum is taking Julius Malema to court over his continued comments about illegally occupying land. Image: Mark Andrews (Getty Images)/ @kalliekriel (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - AfriForum is preparing a contempt of court application against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

AfriForum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kallie Kriel disclosed the planned legal action during an interview with Biznews, while discussing the organisation's parallel High Court challenge in Cape Town against key sections of the 2024 Expropriation Act.

The contempt of court application is expected to be filed in the North Gauteng High Court once AfriForum's legal team finalises the papers.

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AfriForum’s 2017 court order still in force

Kriel pointed to a prior legal precedent as the foundation for the new case. In March 2017, the North Gauteng High Court granted an interim interdict prohibiting Malema and the EFF from inciting the public to unlawfully invade land or trespass on private property. When Malema and the EFF subsequently sought to have that order set aside through a rescission application, the court dismissed it with costs.

"We successfully obtained a court order against him stating that he is not allowed to do that, and he had to pay our costs," Kriel noted.

During a visit to Kayamandi, a township on the northern outskirts of Stellenbosch, Malema again reportedly promoted illegal land invasion.

Kriel argued that Malema's conduct at Kayamandi, where the EFF leader encouraged black residents to occupy land belonging to white people, places him in direct violation of the standing court order.

"Our legal team is currently drawing up a case because his behaviour constitutes contempt of court. We believe we have a strong case there," Kriel said.

AfriForum previously denied that there was a racist agenda behind its decision to charge Malema in a different matter.

Malema says he's not intimidated by Afrikaners

Briefly News reported that Malema told supporters that he was not intimidated by young Afrikaner boys.

The EFF leader made the comments outside the East London Magistrate’s Court following his first day of pre-sentencing.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets also fired a slight jab at AfriForum, which laid the charges against him.

Source: Briefly News