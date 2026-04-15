Julius Malema addressed supporters outside the East London Magistrate’s Court following his first day of pre-sentencing

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader discussed what he would do after Magistrate Twanet Olivier made her ruling

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets also fired a slight jab at AfriForum and Afrikaners while addressing the crowd

EFF leader Julius Malema said he would not be intimidated by young Afrikaner boys. Image: Mark Andrews

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE - Julius Malema will not be intimidated by anyone, especially young Afrikaner boys.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader made the statement outside the East London Magistrate’s Court on 15 April 2026, following his appearance in court.

Malema appeared in court for pre-sentencing after he was convicted on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000). The charges emanate from a 2018 EFF rally held in Mdantsane, during which Malema fired a rifle in the air.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area, failure to take reasonable precautions to person or property and reckless endangerment to person or property.

What did Malema say?

Addressing supporters outside the court following his appearance, Malema thanked all those who came out to support him, as well as those who sent him letters and messages, and those who were praying for him.

He reassured the supporters that there was nothing that would disrupt the revolution.

"No one has reason to panic. I am too old to be shaken by young Afrikaner boys, he stated.

The CIC said that he had already dealt with their fathers when he was younger, and so he was not worried now. His comments also followed his chants of ‘Down with Afriforum, Down’. AfriForum laid the charges against Malema.

EFF supporters came out in their numbers for Julius Malema's court appearance. Image: Mark Andrews

Source: Getty Images

Malema vows to appeal the decision

With Magistrate Twanet Olivier set to deliver her ruling, Malema vowed to appeal the case no matter what decision she made. The EFF leader told supporters that he would take the case up to the highest court in the land, saying that pursuing an appeal signalled disagreement with the magistrate's ruling rather than an absence of remorse.

Source: Briefly News