AfriForum's Head of Public Relations, Ernst van Zyl, has weighed in on the sentence handed down to Julius Malema

Malema, who was convicted on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000), was sentenced on 16 April 2026

AfriForum, which laid the charges against Malema following a 2018 EFF rally held in Mdantsane, were pushing for a 15-year jail term

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AfriForum’s Ernst Van Zyl welcome Julius Malema’s sentence. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ @AfriForum (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – AfriForum’s Ernst van Zyl has welcomed the sentence handed down to Julius Malema.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was sentenced to a direct imprisonment of five years and handed a fine of R60,000. He was sentenced in the East London Magistrate’s Court on 16 April 2026 after he was convicted on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000).

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area, failure to take reasonable precautions to person or property and reckless endangerment to person or property.

The charges emanate from a 2018 EFF rally held in Mdantsane, during which the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader fired a rifle in the air.

Van Zyl welcomes Malema’s sentence

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), van Zyl noted that the EFF leader was sentenced to five years in prison. Van Zyl, the Head of Public Relations at AfriForum, described this as a ‘major loss for lawlessness.’

AfriForum, which laid the charges against Malema, were pushing for a 15-year jail term. Malema and the EFF have repeatedly accused AfriForum of racism and pursuing a ‘racist agenda’ in relation to the firearms case against him.

EFF members even clashed with AfriForum officials inside the courtroom after Malema was sentenced to an effective five years in prison. EFF members hurled insults at the AfriForum officials as they were leaving the courtroom.

Briefly News previously reported that AfriForum were unhappy with the sentencing. This statement was incorrect. The article has been updated to remove the error, and we apologise for the mistake.

Dr Mbuyisen Ndlozi defends Malema

Briefly News reported that Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Malema's upcoming sentencing in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

The former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member explained why Malema shouldn't be jailed for the crime.

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions about Dr Ndlozi's comment, with many criticising him.

AfriForum denies racism allegations

Briefly News also reported that AfriForum's Jacques Broodryk rejected Malema's allegations that he was racially targeted.

Malema was convicted on five counts under the Firearms Control Act after AfriForum laid charges against him.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to AfriForum's explanation for why it charged Malema over the 2018 incident.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News