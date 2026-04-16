Ratanang Malema addresses Economic Freedom Fighters supporters outside the East London Magistrate's Court

Julius Malema's son came out in support of his father, and criticised Magistrate Twanet Olivier, saying she was a racist

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Ratanang's comments, with many questioning some of his utterances

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Ratanang Malema came out in support of his father, Julius, criticising the magistrate, Afrikaans, and even de Klerk. Image: @Dispatch_DD

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE – Julius Malema’s son has labelled Magistrate Twanet Olivier as a racist following his father’s sentencing.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was sentenced to a direct imprisonment of five years and handed a fine of R60,000 after he was convicted on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000).

The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Olivier in the East London Magistrate’s Court on 16 April 2026, but his legal team appealed the decision immediately. The leave to appeal was granted, and Malema remains out on warning until then.

Julius Malema was sentenced in the East London Magistrate's Court to an effective five years' imprisonment. Image: Mark Andrews

Source: Getty Images

Ratanang Malema calls the magistrate a racist

Following his leave to appeal being granted, Malema addressed the supporters outside the court. During his address, he passed the mic to his son, Ratanang, who also came out to support his father.

During his time on the mic, Ratanang chanted phrases like ‘Viva EFF’ and ‘Long live the Commander-in-Chief’ but also took aim at Afrikaans, Die Stem and de Klerk.

He also chanted ‘Down with this racist magistrate, down’, before handing the mic back to his father.

Malema also describes the magistrate as a racist

While addressing supporters, Malema, the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets, also described Magistrate Olivier as a racist of note.

He also suggested that she could be a member of AfriForum.

“She must know that in her sleep, that she is a racist and she is possibly a member of Afriforum.

“That’s why when you mention Afriforum, she cannot hide her emotions. Yesterday, when Ngcukaitobi mentioned Afriforum, she jumped,” Malema stated.

AfriForum laid the charges against Malema following a 2018 EFF rally held in Mdantsane, during which he fired a rifle in the air.

South Africans react to Ratanang’s chants

Social media users weighed in on Ratanang’s chants, with some joking that the EFF was a family business and others questioning why he was chanting ‘Down with Afrikaans’.

@Mr_ManCityAgent asked:

“Even the family members are delusional. What does Afrikaans and De Klerk have to do with this?”

@Seancology questioned the same thing:

“What does Afrikaans have to do with this, though?”

@mervynsmith17 stated:

“He is being groomed. Just like the MK Party is a family stokvel for the Zuma spawn to take over once JZ kicks the bucket. This must be demoralising for the rest of the EFF leadership to know the CIC is reserved for Malema's children.”

@NtokozokaMaseko said:

“This family business is doing well, most.”

@CherzaKekana added:

“I feel sorry for the supporters getting addressed by kids.”

@Professor117496 stated:

“He is his father’s son. Malema 2.0 loading.”

@Alvain asked:

“Lol. Is he even aware that FW de Klerk passed away years ago? It really highlights a troubling level of ignorance, lack of awareness and knowledge.”

@Mickzo exclaimed:

“It’s giving family business vibes.”

@Mmandla77 said:

“His father acts foolishly and shoots in the air, and the son blames de Klerk.”

@ThaboShield noted:

“He's now ready to take over the family business.”

AfriForum denies racism allegations

Briefly News also reported that AfriForum's Jacques Broodryk rejected Malema's allegations that he was racially targeted.

Malema was convicted on five counts under the Firearms Control Act after AfriForum laid charges against him.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to AfriForum's explanation for why it charged Malema over the 2018 incident.

Source: Briefly News