Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has weighed in on Julius Malema's sentencing in the East London Magistrate's Court

The newly elected Democratic Alliance leader welcomed the news, saying that no one was above the law

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Hill-Lewis's comments about Maelam's sentence, criticising him for it

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Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the sentence handed down to Julius Malema. Image: Ilaria Finizio/ Mark Andrews

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – Geordin Hill-Lewis has welcomed the sentencing of Julius Malema.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was sentenced to a direct imprisonment of five years and handed a fine of R60,000 after he was convicted on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000).

The sentence was handed down by the East London Magistrate’s Court on 16 April 2026, but Malema’s legal team quickly challenged this. The legal team for the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets were granted a leave to appeal the sentencing and will petition to challenge the conviction as well.

Democratic Alliance leader welcomes the news

Addressing the sentencing, Hill-Lewis, who is the new Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, stated that no one was above the law.

“Bringing law and order to South Africa must be our top priority. Gun violence is out of control in SA, so any illegal firearms crime should be taken extremely seriously,” he said.

“I welcome the sentencing of Julius Malema. This is how we must restore faith in our criminal justice system,” Hill-Lewis added.

What was Malema sentenced for?

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets was sentenced after he was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area, failure to take reasonable precautions to person or property and reckless endangerment to person or property.

He was handed down a sentence of five years imprisonment for count one, two years for count two and fines of R20,000 or six months imprisonment on counts three, four and five. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Malema would have spent five years in jail, prior to the leave to appeal being granted.

The sentencing was handed down by Magistrate Twanet Olivier on 16 April 2026. The charges against Malema were laid by AfriForum, following a 2018 EFF rally held in Mdantsane, during which Malema fired a rifle in the air.

Julius Malema was sentenced in the East London Magistrate's Court to an effective five years' imprisonment. Image: Mark Andrews

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to DA leader’s post

Social media users took to X to comment on Hill-Lewis’s post, with many criticising him for it.

@talkcentss said:

“Since you’ve acknowledged that gun violence is out of control and is rising in the ranks of leadership, it’s time to consider military enrollment for the unemployed youth. Teach them life skills and then deploy the army and sort out crime-ridden areas and enforce immigration policies.”

@Buyile311214 stated:

“Yet you can't even fight gang and gun violence in Cape Town.”

@Kg28760 claimed:

“Behave, wena, this is your future president you are talking about.”

@ZandlaZandla2 asked:

“The DA have been running CT for years, what have you ever done about the gun violence there?”

@ndivhuho_n exclaimed:

“So says a mayor who oversees the city with the highest gang violence.”

@space_dwell3r said:

“Agreed. But honestly, five years for that offence? People on the Cape Flats are walking about who committed way worse.”

@LethaboLele2026 exclaimed:

“You’re running two cities. A white and black Cape Town. You even want to divide them with a multimillion-rand wall. Don’t come here with your nonsense. Focus on your city.”

AfriForum's Ernst van Zyl unhappy with Malema sentencing

Briefly News reported that AfriForum's Head of Public Relations, Ernst van Zyl, weighed in on the sentence handed down to Malema.

AfriForum, which laid the charges against Malema following a 2018 EFF rally held in Mdantsane, were pushing for a 15-year jail term.

Van Zyl took to social media to comment on the sentence handed down to Malema, expressing unhappiness with it.

Source: Briefly News