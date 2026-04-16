On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema was sentenced to five years in prison in a firearm-related case in KuGompo City

Popular podcaster and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela made a bold claim about the politician's prison sentence

Some social media users agreed with his view, while others strongly disagreed and criticised his take

Phil Mphela said Julius Malema will not go to prison despite being sentenced to five years. Image: PhilMphela/X, julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: UGC

A podcast host sparked a flurry of reactions after declaring that EFF leader Julius Malema will not serve a day of his five-year sentence behind bars.

On Thursday, 16 April 2026, KuGompo City Magistrate Twanet Olivier handed Malema a five-year sentence following his conviction for the illegal possession of a gun and firing it in public.

The sentence sparked a flurry of reactions across South Africa, and Read The Room co-host Phil Mphela joined the conversation.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account, Phil Mphela declared that Julius Malema would not see the inside of a prison cell despite receiving a lengthy sentence.

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While he did not explain why he believes Malema would not serve the sentence, Mphela spoke about the ruling’s significance and impact. The post was captioned:

“Malema won't see a single day in jail. But this is big for democracy and the rule of law. Politics aside. This has sent a very strong message about South Africa and its courts. The legal fraternity will have an interesting day dissecting this ruling and its impact.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after podcaster shares take on Malema sentence

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some criticised the ruling, others disagreed with Mphela’s declaration that Malema would not serve his sentence.

Here are some of the comments:

@KatlegoSepotok4 said:

“A second-year law student who had just a semester of Criminal Law could easily characterise this case as political persecution. The acquittal alone of the co-accused and the return of the so-called gun to him raise eyebrows!”

@ZuluNation_Ngid critiqued:

“What makes people think that politicians in parliament are immune to the rule of law? All of them are criminals, but y'all are here making speeches like this country is not falling apart because of them.”

@Mzilikaziwam disagreed:

“I don't think so, Kgopolo - go and read the Firearms Control Act - sit and enjoy your coffee after that.”

@mokwena_kopano advised:

“Sometimes it’s best to just keep quiet, hey. Especially about things you have no clue about.”

@Nathimlotshwa asked:

“Will a person fire a gun in a stadium without being arrested? Or Malema must do that without being arrested.”

@shiz_miz recounted:

“Zuma was in custody for 14 months! If they want you in jail, then you will definitely see the inside of a jail cell!”

@NtsaphoMadyibi agreed:

“This is my thinking also. It’s sending a strong message that no one is above the law and we receive it.”

Mzansi weighed in on Phil Mphela's bold claim about Malema's sentence. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Jackie Phamotse writes open letter to Julius Malema

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Jackie Phamotse consoled EFF leader Julius Malema after he was sentenced to five years behind bars.

Her open letter ignited a social media storm, with people offering their varying opinions on Phamotse's message.

Source: Briefly News