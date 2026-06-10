Popular English Premier League soccer player, Toluwalase Arokodare, has reacted to rumours linking him to Mihlali Ndamase

After rumours swirled that he is dating South African socialite Mihlali Ndamase, his ex went on a rant on Instagram

While all of this is unfolding, Mihlali has been mum and not responding to the rumours, making this even more confusing for fans

English Premier League soccer player Toluwalase Arokodare has responded to rumours he is dating Mihlali Ndamase. Image: mihlalindamase

Source: Instagram

Things just keep getting messier for Mihlali Ndamase, after she was linked to an English Premier League soccer star, Toluwalase Arokodare. If it is not his ex-girlfriend, Pam Mlunjwana, crashing out on Instagram, it is the soccer player giving an unexpected response to the whole saga.

Is Tolu dating Mihlali?

After word got out that Mihlali was possibly dating Tolu after they were spotted at the 2026 F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, the ladies have been mad. While Mihlali has neither confirmed nor denied this allegation, Pam has been dissing her. However, there is some sort of relief after Tolu has finally broken his silence.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Tolu denied dating Mihlali, saying the media always gives him girlfriends.

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"Blogs give me a girlfriend or wife every six months. I am tired of explaining myself," he said.

User @KhananiShingan1 spotted the post and took a screenshot before he removed it:

"Is he denying being with Mimi?"

Under his Instagram posts, the ladies have been dragging him, while his fans told him not to lose focus. Here are some of the reactions:

bongimenziwa shared her thoughts:

"I think you must go back to that girl that you keep on explaining yourself to. You see the one you can prove yourself to. That one is your wife. Leave our girl alone in peace."

cynthia_plaatjie999 laughed at trolls:

"Girls, you must be crazy to think Mihlali can throw herself on any man. Football player or not, this is so hilarious! Mihlali doesn't need any drama in her life. I'm glad they have unfollowed each other. Let him go back to his garnny. We are moving on this side. We are all relieved... As we turn another page in peace."

zimliveevent said:

"Bro, Wolves just got relegated. Now you are caught up in a baddie scuffle. Is that good for your brand? Wake up before it's too late. Lock in on your career, those girls will be with the next footie whilst you're capable."

Footballer Toluwalase Arokodare denied Mihlali Ndamase. Image: mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, on X, Mzansi has been slamming the soccer star and his ex, Pamela:

Conniedlamini4 questioned:

"Bathong, so all those clues, soft launches and suspicious timing were for what then?"

@sanelenkosiii stated:

"Well, the new man is still PUBLICLY denying Mihlali, and I wonder why, because this was the perfect time for Tolu to just set the record straight."

Tolu's ex crashes out at Mihlali

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Toluwalase's ex-girlfriend, Pam Mlunjwana, made claims that Mimi and Tolu's relationship is not genuine.

She made accusations of them staging the relationship, hinting that this started in 2025. Pam, who is a South African based in Dubai, claimed that the soccer star bought her a Birkin bag while he was apparently still involved with Mihlali.

Source: Briefly News