Msaki, Sjava, Mafikizolo and Busiswa are among the top performers confirmed for Johannesburg's Tribute To Women 2026 festival

The event marks 70 years since the historic 1956 Women's March with music, storytelling and community celebrations

Festival ambassador Dr Criselda Kananda says the event honours women while creating opportunities for female creatives and vendors

Msaki, Sjava, Mafikizolo and Busiswa to headline Tribute To Women 2026 festival. Image: Msaki

Source: Getty Images

South Africans can look forward to a memorable Women's Month celebration as some of the country's biggest stars prepare to take to the stage at the Tribute To Women 2026 festival. This year's event will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the historic 1956 Women's March while bringing together music, culture and meaningful conversations in Johannesburg.

Big names set to entertain fans

In a report by IOL, the festival returns to Mark's Park in Emmarentia on Saturday, 29 August, with an impressive lineup led by award-winning musicians Msaki, Sjava, Mafikizolo and Busiswa. They will also be joined by Nomfundo Moh, giving music lovers a chance to enjoy everything from Afro-pop and soulful ballads to house, amapiano and energetic dance hits.

The annual event has become one of Johannesburg's biggest Women's Month celebrations, attracting fans who want to enjoy live performances while recognising the achievements and resilience of South African women.

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Festival honours women's legacy

Beyond the music, organisers say the 2026 edition carries special meaning as it commemorates seven decades since more than 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest against pass laws.

Speaking to IOL, Tribute To Women ambassador and Malibongwe Arts Festival Foundation chairperson Dr Criselda Kananda said the festival aims to keep that history alive by connecting older and younger generations through music and the arts.

She also explained that the event creates opportunities for women entrepreneurs, artists and vendors.

More than just a concert

The festival promises a vibrant mix of entertainment, reflection and celebration. Image: Sjava

Source: Getty Images

The publication also stated that visitors can expect a full-day outdoor experience featuring family activities, women-led market stalls, mentorship sessions and industry workshops. Before the main event, organisers will also honour Mahotella Queens founding member Mama Mildred Mangxola for her lasting contribution to South African music and culture.

With gates opening at 11am and performances running until 7pm, the festival promises a vibrant mix of entertainment, reflection and celebration, encouraging attendees to continue supporting women and their achievements long after Women's Month comes to an end.

Powerhouse trio unite for heartfelt collaboration

Recently Briefly News reported that Msaki and Jesse Clegg teamed up for their first collaborative single, Wayside Lover, with a surprise feature from Sjava. The emotionally charged song explores themes of love, loss and finding connection during difficult times, serving as the lead single from Msaki and Clegg's joint EP, Entropy.

The trio praised Sjava's contribution, saying his verse added a powerful new dimension to the story, while fans celebrated the collaboration and hailed it as one they never knew they needed.

Source: Briefly News