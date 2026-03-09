Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourné recently gave social media marriage FOMO with their latest steamy snaps

The couple went viral after making several suggestive poses in between the Mafikizolo star's performances, with male supporters praising him for scoring a young, gorgeous wife

Meanwhile, the discussion surrounding their age gap resumed, however, with very little criticism, as fans focused more on their undeniable chemistry than the numbers

Theo Kgosinkwe shared some steamy pictures with his wife. Image: vourne04

Source: Instagram

Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife, Vourné, have once again set social media ablaze, proving that after five years of marriage, the spark is brighter than ever.

The couple recently shared a series of steamy backstage snaps at the Mahindra Fusion Fest on Saturday, 7 March 2026, and they couldn't help with packing on the PDA in between the veteran singer's performance.

Taking to his Instagram page on 8 March, Theo posted photos of himself and Vourne in coordinated cowboy and cowgirl-inspired outfits, where their suggestive poses clearly showed how comfortable they are flaunting their love for the world to see. The photos captured a playful energy that highlighted their undeniable chemistry.

The Ngihamba Nawe singer captioned the post, "My number one," emphasising that not only was she the number one woman in his life, but also his number one fan.

Married since August 2020, the couple never fails to give Mzansi a glimpse into their picture-perfect marriage and family life, whether it's sharing their hilarious dance videos or family shoots featuring their children.

This latest post highlighted the Kgosinkwes' enduring love that continues to spark discussions on social media.

See the couple's pictures below.

Social media weighs in on Theo and Vourné's pictures

Once again, the couple's 20-year age gap was the main topic of discussion. However, instead of criticism, online users admired the pair.

Having previously been at the centre of intense public scrutiny when they first went public, the narrative has shifted significantly, with the couple’s consistent display of mutual respect and genuine affection turning sceptics into supporters. Read some of their comments below.

Waylonjunior wrote:

"Advantage of marrying the younger ones."

StarJay_23 showed love to the Kgosinkwes:

"Love lives here. They look so happy together."

wilsonmarivasa admired Vourne Kgosinkwe:

"This woman is beautiful."

Aceboog93292829 praised Theo Kgosinkwe:

"The wife is a gagger, lucky guy!"

Online users admired Theo and Vourné Kgosinkwe's marriage. Image: vourne04

Source: Instagram

phonecallaways added:

"Marry a young woman who isn’t tainted by the things of this world, your duty is to keep her happy. Pray your bet works out."

blakfam said:

"Advantage of marrying a 2ks instead of those lazy 1ks."

Z52948Van admired:

"He has a beautiful wife."

madimetjaalex responded:

"Love in person. Best couple."

