Anele Mdoda claims she nearly died while presenting her breakfast show, Anele and the Club on 947 on Monday, 8 June 2026

Social media responds humorously to Mdoda's shocking on-air incident and betrayal by her favourite beverage

Mdoda previously received mixed reactions after announcing her new role hosting the national lottery draws

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Anele Mdoda shared how her favourite beverage almost killed her. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Anele Mdoda has sparked widespread reactions online after opening up about a frightening near-death experience she says happened live on air. The Anele and the Club on 947 host revealed that a simple moment during broadcast almost turned into a life-threatening scare, before her co-hosts stepped in to save the situation.

Mdoda, who is known for using her X (Twitter) account to speak her mind and share glimpses of her daily life, once again turned to the platform to recount the dramatic incident. While The Anele Mdoda Podcast host often uses the microblogging platform to call truth to power, this time she shared a deeply personal and unexpected moment from behind the microphone.

Anele Mdoda recounts recent near-death experience

On Tuesday, 9 June 2026, Anele revealed that she nearly lost her life during the live broadcast on Monday, 8 June, after drinking sparkling water on an empty stomach. According to the 42-year-old presenter, the situation escalated quickly on air, forcing her co-hosts to step in and play another song to save the moment and keep the show going. With her trademark humour, Mdoda admitted she has long defended sparkling water, only to feel betrayed by it when she least expected. The post was captioned:

“Guys. Sparkling water nearly ended my life yesterday. Legit almost met my maker. Right there on the radio show. The team had to play another song. I drank sparkling water on an empty stomach. After all the times I have protected it against its haters, it turned on me. 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Anele Mdoda shares near-death experience

In the comments, social media users were relieved that Anele Mdoda survived the ordeal.

Here are some of the comments:

@Corn_hlungwan said:

“Sparkling water has rules, and you broke the sacred code 😂1 Must be cold. 2 Never on an empty stomach. 3 First sip should be a small test sip, like you’re negotiating peace. 4 If it fizzes too loudly, you back off respectfully.”

@Hitty93 joked:

“😂😂 Not the sparkling water becoming your biggest opp after all the defending you’ve done for it! The betrayal is unreal. Glad you survived to tell the tale, though. 💀🥹”

@AnastasiMokgobu requested:

“Give us the story tomorrow, please, every detail.”

@PennyGulub55414 joked:

“Why do you guys drink water that tastes like electricity anyway? Laughing in still water.”

@Ziggy_Diver1 remarked:

“Haibo Anele, you're scaring me because I live for sparkling water. 😳”

@Ricky180126 joked:

“Oh, Bakithi. You just gave the haters space to hate further. They're gonna come under this post like Kaizer Chiefs fans when they have won a match. Siwelele 😅😭”

Fans reacted after Anele Mdoda shared how she escaped death by a whisker. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Mixed reactions after Anele Mdoda bags Lotto hosting gig

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda sparked mixed reactions after confirming that she was the new host of the national lottery.

Mdoda hosts the Lotto draws live every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 pm on e.tv. The draws also air on SABC channels. The PowerBall draws are hosted by another popular presenter on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time.

Source: Briefly News