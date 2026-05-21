Radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda-Mgudlwa turned a year older on Tuesday, 19 May 2026

On Wednesday, 20 May 2026, she shared photos on her official Instagram account, giving her followers a glimpse of the lavish gifts she received and how she celebrated her birthday

Celebrities such as Rachel Kolisi, Zozibini Tunzi, and Unathi Nkayi joined fans in wishing her a happy birthday online

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Anele Mdoda shared photos from her lavish birthday party. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Renowned radio presenter Anele Mdoda left South Africans gushing after sharing photos of her 42nd birthday celebration on Instagram. The Anele and the Club on 947 co-host turned a year older on Tuesday, 19 May 2026.

On 20 May, Anele Mdoda shared photos of her celebrations, including a romantic dinner date with her husband, Bonelela Mgudlwa, at Ukko Restaurant, as well as the thoughtful gifts she received from her loved ones. On her birthday, her co-hosts at 947 had wished her a happy birthday.

Watch the video below:

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Inside Anele Mdoda’s 42nd birthday celebration

Anele also posted pictures highlighting some of the memorable experiences she had to mark her 42nd birthday, which included a spa date at Saxon Spa. Among the gifts she received were numerous cupcakes from her colleagues at 947, designer gifts such as a mystery Gucci item and numerous flower bouquets. One touching moment included a video of Anele’s son Alakhe singing " Happy Birthday " and presenting her with a bouquet, while she sat in bed, gleefully urging him on by mimicking a choir master. The post was captioned:

“42. Loved properly. Fed generously. Gifted beautifully. Grateful deeply. Thank you for the love ❤️”

See the post below:

SA celebrates Anele Mdoda on her 42nd birthday

Fans and celebrity followers such as Rachel Kolisi, Zozibini Tunzi, Unathi Nkayi and many others flooded the comments with birthday well-wishes.

Here are some of the comments:

unathi.co said:

“Happy Birthday, my F♥️♥️♥️♥️ To many more years of love and success💫”

rachelkolisi commented:

“❤️❤️❤️”

zozitunzi shared:

“Happpyyy🎂♥️”

sarahlanga remarked:

“Happy, happy birthday, gorgeous! Congratulations on making 42 look so good 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍”

natz_4_u said:

“Hope your day was as precious as you, Anele. You touch hearts more than you would ever realise ❤️❤️❤️”

dee.angelides suggested:

“@zintathu Google 'the answer to life, the universe and everything' and check what the answer is. ;)”

_ayosithole requested:

“May I please have a reality TV show for Anele and the Club? I need to see y'all 24/7 now😂😂😂”

Anele Mdoda shared pictures of her lavish birthday gifts. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda and hubby celebrate first wedding anniversary

In other news, Anele Mdoda's birthday celebration comes after she and her husband, Bonelela Mgudlwa, marked their first year as a married couple by dedicating heartfelt posts to each other on Instagram.

The anniversary celebration came weeks after the renowned broadcaster’s husband was ordered to repay R14 million.

Fans and celebrities such as Black Coffee, Liesl Laurie and Lorna Maseko flooded the couple’s posts with love, jokes, and well-wishes.

Anele Mdoda feels sorry for Musa Mseleku

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda discussed popular polygamist Musa Mseleku's antics on his hit reality TV show, Uthando Nes'thembu.

Mrs Mgudlwa admitted that she felt sorry for Musa following the episode, but those who know her gave her a massive reality check.

Source: Briefly News