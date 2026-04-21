On Monday, 20 April 2026, Anele Mdoda and Bonelela “Buzza” Mgudlwa marked their first year as husband and wife by dedicating heartfelt posts to each other on Instagram

The anniversary celebration came weeks after the renowned broadcaster’s husband was ordered to repay R14 million

Fans and celebrities such as Black Coffee, Liesl Laurie and Lorna Maseko flooded the couple’s posts with love, jokes, and well-wishes

Anele Mdoda and Bonlelela Mgudlwa mark their first year together. Image: buzza_james

Source: Instagram

Popular radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda and Bonelela ‘Buzza’ Mgudlwa are celebrating their first anniversary as husband and wife.

Mdoda penned a heartwarming message to celebrate one year as Mrs Mgudlwa.

The celebration comes weeks after Anele’s husband trended following news that he was ordered to repay the R14 million that he and his business partner, Katleho Monkonyane, who is Nomvula Monkonyane's daughter, were paid to supply COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE).

As the dust settles and the internet moves onto new scandals, Anele Mdoda penned a sweet message to her on Monday, 20 April 2026, on her official Instagram account.

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Anele Mdoda and Bonelela Mgudlwa mark one year of marriage

In the caption, Anele Mdoda gushed over her husband. The post was captioned:

“Andonwabe 😍 One year later, my love @buzza_james thank you for the safest yet wildest fire of love. God loves us if he keeps doing it like this with us. Aaaaaah Ngubengcuka. My royal rebel.”

See the post below:

Bonelela Mgudlwa returned the favour on his official Instagram account. He shared photos from their traditional wedding. In the caption, Bonelela Mgudlwa shared what makes his marriage with Anele Mdoda tick. The post was captioned:

“Your hand in mine is how I know God still writes the most beautiful love stories, and ours is full of everything: patience, kindness, grace, growth, gentleness, peace, anger, tears, forgiveness, laughter, joy, and most importantly, a love that chooses itself every day. Bless your name, Lord Jesus, for a beautiful year around the sun as Umkwenyana #Kuyenzeka @zintathu”

SA reacts as Anele and Bonelela Mgudlwa celebrate wedding anniversary

Beneath Anele Mdoda’s post, entertainment industry colleagues such as Black Coffee, Basetsana Khumalo, Lorna Maseko and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie flooded the comments with well-wishes. Followers flooded Bonelela Mgudlwa’s comments with jokes about how Khaya Dlanga jumped the gun and leaked the photos, and well-wishes for him and Anele.

Here are some of the comments:

ms.kgomo said:

“Love is not love that alters when alteration finds❤️”

_sixolisiwe shared:

“♉️ + ♉️ A love story definitely written in the stars ✨😍🔥 Congratulations on your birthday and the most beautiful union ever! ❤️❤️❤️ uThixo namanyange bakhusele, babusise, bandise ♾️👏🏾”

diaries_of_a_lobedugirl joked:

“Happy Anniversary ❤️🔥😍 If it wasn't for @khayadlanga, we wouldn't have the front row seats on this joyous occasion 😂 On a serious note, enjoy this journey, remember you deserve this❤️😍🔥🙌”

moon_kid12 remarked:

“😍 the most beautiful Union! Blessings to you and the family you’ve formed ❤️”

boni_lushaba gushed:

“Oh Anele 😍 you deserve all the love ❤️ and a trip to the moon for all time's sake ❤️”

Mzansi reacted after Anele Mdoda and Buzza Mgudlwa marked their first year as husband and wife. Image: buzza_james

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda sparks pregnancy rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda sparked speculation that she and Bonelela Mgudlwa are expecting their first child together after sharing photos from the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), where she was one of the hosts.

Anele added fuel to the rumours after responding to a fan on X (Twitter) on Sunday, 15 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News