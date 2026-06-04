Zoe Mthiyane was in a recent interview on the Engineer Your Life Podcast , where she claimed that she warned Pretty Samuels about their ex Lebo M

Mthiyane alleged that Lebo M does not have the money everyone thinks he has, and also mentioned his accent

Social media reacted strongly to Mthiyane's claims, and the reactions varied online

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Zoe Mthiyane said she warned Pretty Samuels about their ex, Lebo M. Image: prettysamuels, engineerylpodcast

Source: UGC

Snippets of Zoe Mthiyane's interview on the Engineer Your Life Podcast continue to make the rounds. In one of the clips, the former Generations: The Legacy actress spoke about the warning she gave Pretty Samuels, before she married Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake.

Zoe and Lebo's relationship crumbled in 2014, and she has spoken about the emotional toll it had on her.

Zoe Mthiyane speaks on Pretty Samuels warning

In a snippet on X, Mthiyane stated that she told Samuels not to believe everything Lebo M tells her, calling her 'the new victim. She alleged that Samuels went against the advice and married Lebo M anyway.

"I remember I told Pretty Samuels, because this one gets married every seven working days, I told her, 'Don't believe him. You're the new victim.' But she wanted the money, I guess," she claimed.

Zoe claimed that Lebo M has no money, saying it is all a facade, including his alleged fake deep American accent.

"There is no money; it's a front that people need to see. It's the fake American accent because 'South Africans are stupid', that's according to him, 'They believe anything American,' so he thickens it," she alleged.

The clip ends with Zoe saying she did not want to dwell on Lebo M's negative energy too much, adding that she is glad to have a relationship with his older children, particularly his daughters, who are almost her age. Zoe said she is still in heir lives, and their kids' lives as well.

The X snippet was shared by @KingMntungwa, with the caption:

"It's all a front! fake American accent and no funds? Zoe exposes Lebo M."

Mzansi reacts to Zoe's claims

Pretty and Lebo's marriage ended abruptly within a year since saying their nuptials, and just like his previous relationships, there was drama. Mzansi can't help but wonder if Zoe was right with her advice.

@patoninxs questioned:

"What accent is hers? Asking for a friend."

@tommdollar1 shared:

"Front or no front, there will be another very soon, until they see the prenup clause that says "you get fokol."

@sharon_DiamondG asked:

"So it's true vele? I heard this from a family friend who is friends with PS. Yhuuu."

@XexeXOM added:

"Lebo M suffers from the Great American Cognitive Dissonance. His worldview is shaped by a society that has spent centuries misleading its people."

Why Zoe Mthiyane “lost respect” for baby daddy Robert Marawa

During the same interview, Zoe Mthiyane opened up about her relationship with her former lover and the father of her son, Robert Marawa, as reported by Briefly News.

She candidly revealed how she "lost respect" for Marawa at a crucial time in their relationship.

Source: Briefly News