Leon Gillespie, 26, climbed onto the roof of a Welsh hospital wearing a black outfit resembling the Grim Reaper

His appearance on the roof triggered a major emergency response, with four police vehicles and fire crews called to the scene

The court heard that Gillespie had also been linked to separate theft incidents at two well-known retail stores

Man dressed as grim reaper at a hospital rooftop fined by court. Images: Rafa Elias and D-Keine

Source: Getty Images

UK - A 26-year-old man sent staff and visitors at a Welsh hospital into a state of shock after climbing onto the building's roof dressed as the Grim Reaper. Leon Gillespie later appeared before Llandudno Magistrates' Court in North Wales and walked away with a fine.

The incident happened on 6 June at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital in St Asaph, Denbighshire. Gillespie climbed onto the hospital roof wearing a black outfit and carrying what appeared to be a long blade. From up there, he stared down at staff and visitors and reportedly made noise, causing considerable distress on the ground below.

Emergency services responded in force. Four police vehicles and fire crews arrived at the scene following reports of a man dressed entirely in black standing above the hospital's main entrance. Authorities eventually talked Gillespie down from the roof without further incident.

Gillespie's unusual explanation

When questioned, Gillespie insisted the outfit was not a Grim Reaper costume at all. He claimed it was, in fact, a crow costume. He offered no explanation for why he had climbed onto the roof in the first place.

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He pleaded guilty to causing a nuisance on National Health Service premises without a reasonable excuse. The magistrates' court fined him £200, roughly R4,900.

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Court hears of separate theft offences

The hospital rooftop stunt was not the only matter before the court. Magistrates also heard that Gillespie had stolen pet supplies valued between £30 and £40 from a Pets at Home store on 26 March, and had allegedly taken food and drinks from a Sainsbury's in Llandudno on 28 May.

Beyond the hospital fine, he was ordered to pay £100 in additional fines, £100 in prosecution costs, and £50 in compensation.

North Wales Police had previously confirmed that Gillespie was charged with causing a disturbance to NHS staff and refusing to leave when instructed by officers.

A spokesperson for the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board stated that the organisation maintains a zero-tolerance approach to abuse, aggression, and disruptive behaviour across all of its facilities.

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