A now-viral TikTok video of a Gogo flying on a broom wowed many people online, who were not sure about the legitimacy of the clip

Many examined the video clearly and still could not tell if it was real footage or AI-generated content

The clip garnered over seven million views in 24 hours, with thousands sharing some of their wildest thoughts in the comments

A TikTokker entertained many people online when they posted a video of a granny chilling on a levitating broom.

A Gogo in KwaZulu-Natal wowed thousands online after being seen flying a broom in her village. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

The author of the post claimed that the old woman was from KZN and captioned the now-viral clip:

“What’s going on in KZN?”

The video was posted 24 hours ago and had already garnered over seven million views on TikTok. Thousands of people were unsure if the footage was real or AI-generated.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the clip, villagers and cattle seem stunned by the old lady’s tricks with the domestic tool. The Gogo comfortably rested on the broom with her head lying on her folded arms, while chewing gum.

Her shadow appeared on the ground as the broom moved around. This made people unsure about the legitimacy of the footage. People online speculated that the woman was from Limpopo.

Why is Limpopo named the witchcraft capital of SA?

The idea of Limpopo being labelled as the witchcraft capital of South Africa is not necessarily true, but is rather a social and cultural stereotype that has formed over the years:

Deep traditional and spiritual roots

The rural areas of Limpopo, like Venda and parts of Sekhukhune, are home to strong ancestral belief systems and traditional healing practices. People in those areas normally consult sangomas, prophets, and herbalists, which could unimpress those who are not familiar with the practices.

Folklore and oral traditions

The province of Limpopo is rich in mythology, legends, and spiritual stories. There is a collection of original tales about shapeshifting, tokoloshes, and spirits that have been passed down from generations.

These stories often get sensationalised in the media or urban conventions and reinforce Limpopo as mystical or spiritually intense.

SA stunned by granny flying on broom in KZN

Social media users shared their wild thoughts about the event in a thread of over 15K comments:

Villagers in KZN were amazed to see a Gogo flying around on a broom. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

@tallestlee decided:

“This is AI( African Intelligence).”

@Turpin matroos made a comparison:

“When Superman flies, we call him a hero, but if our grandparents fly, she's a witch. We have to support our local talent.”

@Poloko pointed out:

“The cow is traumatised.”

@Shalisi highlighted:

“I wish to use it for travelling, not witchcraft; taxis are so expensive these days.”

@REV. ISRAEL👑 commented:

“Very possible. Witchcraft is not a problem as long as you do it for your own benefit.”

@monareng264 shared:

“If this mode of transport is legalised, garages and Filling Stations will close everywhere.”

@user5043437851581 warned:

“Only in Limpopo; don't try this in other provinces.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 More witchcraft-related stories by Briefly News

A South African gent went viral when he shared his childhood trauma after passing matric in 2011, when her mother was labelled as the village witch.

A South African lady was amazed to spot an old village lady roaming her yard at midnight and suspected she was a witch.

A young South African lady amazed many when she shared her story of sleeping with a black mamba snake to maintain wealth.

Source: Briefly News