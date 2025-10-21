“You Need to Use Safe Transport”: Lion Jumps Out of a Moving Truck Onto the Road, SA Astonished
- A dramatic video captured a large lion escaping from the top of a transport truck's cage and falling onto the public road between Bakerville and Lichtenburg
- The alarming clip was shared on Facebook, where it garnered massive views and hundreds of shocked comments
- Social media users were stunned by the close call, expressing relief that no pedestrians were nearby and questioned the safety protocol of the transportation
A shocking video of a lion escaping its transport cage and landing on a public road in the North West captivated social media users.
The clip shared on Facebook by Izak Du Plessis attracted massive views, and comments from viewers who were astonished, and concerned about the safety of pedestrians and the animal.
The incident was captured by a person in a car driving directly behind the transport vehicle, and shared on Facebook by Izak Du Plessis. The video shows a large lion sitting on top of a small truck’s cage, which appeared to be open. The lion then suddenly jumps off the moving truck, falling flat onto the road. The animal quickly recovered, shaking itself off as if the fall had been nothing more than a minor stumble, and then ran off the road.
The lion’s great escape
The truck driver immediately realised what had happened and pulled over. Luckily, there were no cars in the incoming traffic lane and no pedestrians along the roadside at the time.
In the caption, Izak confirmed that the lion belonged to game farmer Pat Loots of North West. He added that the farmer assured him that the lion was euthanised shortly after the incident and then safely unloaded at the farm. He also stressed that all transportation permits were in order and that no one was injured, including the lion.
SA reacts to seeing the lion’s escape
The clip attracted hundreds of comments from social media users who expressed shock after seeing the escaped lion. Many viewers were relieved that the area was clear of people, agreeing that the incident could have easily been a tragedy. Some felt that having a lion escape from a cage, regardless of safety protocols, was a major problem that needed to be addressed. Others felt sorry for the lion, saying he deserved the freedom of the forest and not locked in a cage.
User @Jannie Grobler shared:
"Eina! Moet beter veiligheids vervoer gebruik. Onverantwoordelik (Eina! You need to use safety transport)."
User @Johan Venter said:
"Nou daai is 'n probleem (now that is a problem)."
User @Elize Jacobs Els commented:
"Daar was seker niemand op n fiets in die omgewing nie (There was no one on a bicycle in the area)."
User @Esmari Cruywagen Du Toit added:
"Kyk die wat langs pad gesit of geloop het, hul seker self in n molshoop bevuil (Look at those who sat or walked along the way, they must have fouled themselves in a mole pile)."
User @Salome Odendaal Du Plessis shared:
"Dit sal goed wees as jy jou plasing "update" dat hy nou veilig is ("It would be good if you "update" your post that he's safe now)."
User @Linda McLoud commented:
"Sou darem mense sien hardkloop as hy vroeer by Venterdorp se klomp huisies langs di pad af gespring het (At least people would see hard-hitting if he jumped cheerfully at Venterdorp's bunch of cottages down the road)."
User @Esme Maritz Boshoff asked:
"Is dit genuine? Daai landing lyk bietjie soos AI. Hy val dan soos 'n plat pantoffel (Is it genius? That landing looks a bit like AI. He then falls like a flat slipper)."
Watch the Facebook video below:
