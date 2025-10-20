A woman’s visit to Emerald Game Drive in Vanderbijlpark turned chaotic after a bird got stuck in her braids, causing a hilarious scene

The video captured her mix of fear and laughter as staff rushed to help free the bird while visitors looked on, amused

The clip quickly went viral, with South Africans joking about the unexpected 'new fear' of birds and braids

South Africans were left in stitches after seeing the funny wildlife moment, turning a brief scare into one of the week’s most entertaining viral clips.

A light-hearted moment at Emerald Game Drive in the Vaal had South Africans laughing after a bird got stuck in a visitor’s braids. Image: @jennifer_0672

Source: TikTok

A South African woman’s visit to Emerald Game Drive in Vanderbijlpark, in the Vaal area, took an unexpected turn after a curious bird got tangled in her braids. The hilarious moment was captured in a TikTok video posted by @jennifer_0672 on 19 October 2025, and within just one day, it had viewers across Mzansi in stitches. In the clip, the woman is seen enjoying her outing at the game park before things suddenly took a chaotic twist when one of the birds perched on her head and got stuck in her braids. The woman panicked while staff tried to help her as other visitors looked on, turning what was meant to be a calm encounter into a comical scene.

The incident happened at the Emerald Game Drive, known for its hands-on animal interactions, where visitors can feed and observe various bird species up close. While these birds are usually gentle and playful, this time one seemed a little too friendly. The woman’s braids became an accidental trap for the bird, and the video perfectly captured her mix of fear, shock, and laughter. The staff on-site rushed in to assist her, eventually helping free the bird while she tried to keep calm amid the amusement of others nearby.

Funny wildlife encounter has Mzansi laughing

Within 24 hours, the video posted by user @jennifer_0672 gained over 6,800 likes, more than 2,400 shares, and hundreds of comments from South Africans who found the moment absolutely hilarious. Many described it as a new fear, while others joked that they’d be wearing hats next time they visit a bird park. The video’s blend of panic and humour quickly made it one of the funniest trending posts of the week, proving that South Africans will always find the lighter side of any situation.

People in the comments couldn’t get enough of the woman’s reaction, saying it was one of the most relatable and entertaining clips to come out of TikTok lately. Others shared similar experiences at game parks, adding to the fun. While the woman might have been startled in the moment, she definitely gave the internet a laugh that will be remembered for a while.

A funny moment showing a bird perched on the woman’s braids during her visit. Image: @jennifer_0672

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the hilarious video

Nkosingiphile_Sibisi joked:

“Birds saw the nest. 🪹😂”

Smiley added:

“Did it think you stole its nest? 🤣🤣”

B said:

“I would cut my hair right there. 😭😭”

Simplyzee shared:

“Yoh, I would be dead! I’m so scared of birds. 😭”

Lebo Fontsi Maboeane commented:

“Flying things have power; I’m more scared of them than of crawling ones.”

Palesa Jamekwane laughed:

“Seeing this after making a booking. 😭”

Mmagauta teased:

“You’ll run next time you see a bird! 😂”

Maliba🇿🇦 joked:

“She’s looking for eggs. 😂”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories related to birds

A little girl's beautiful interaction with a variety of birds, including a tiny hummingbird, captured hearts on social media.

South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa recently stunned at the SA Style Awards, with many comparing her outfit to a bird.

The Republic of South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa was in awe of the Blue Crane bird he saw during an event at Sun City.

Source: Briefly News