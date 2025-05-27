South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa recently stunned at the SA Style Awards

The star rocked a flawless dress at the awards ceremony, and the controversial Musa Khawula posted pictures of her

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how Enhle Mbali looked at the awards ceremony

South African actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has done it again. The star turned heads at the recent prestigious awards event.

Recently, the star who was accused of getting back together with her ex-husband, Black Coffee, had many netizens gushing over her flawless beauty as seen at this year's SA Style Awards.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of how the actress looked during the awards ceremony, dressed in an elegant gown.

See the picture below:

Netizens react to Enhle Mbali's sizzling look

Shortly after, the controversial Musa Khawula posted Mlosthwa's picture on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's recent sizzling look. Here's what they had to say:

@zulukingdom77 said:

"I am glad no one is mentioning @RealBlackCoffee."

@incontroZA wrote:

"She rocked a whole bird."

@_officialMoss commented:

"Chomi, she can still use this outfit at the Feather Awards right?"

@EvansMathibe responded:

"These events have lost so much relevance or some type of value that we don't even know the event happened."

@Phathi_nji replied:

"Love it, I just wish the top part was done differently. Those feathers or leaves are hiding her face."

@NokwandaVandare stated:

"Yoh South African girlies and their designers love feathers bandla😭😭 a dress is never complete without some sort of FEATHER."

Enhle Mbali's body turns heads

Meanwhile, it seemed like our girl Enhle Mbali is living by the mantra, 'summer bodies are made in winter'. The star has been working hard in the gym to achieve her dream body. Between juggling her school work, acting career, fashion brand, her two adorable sons, Asante and Anesu, and now gym, it's safe to say Enhle is a superwoman.

A video of the star flaunting her curves and showing fans her progress was reshared on the microblogging platform, X formerly Twitter, by the popular news blog, MDN News. In the video, the Slay actress shared that she loves the results she has been getting from working with her personal trainer. She said:

"It's coming along, guys, my body goals are coming along, but my trainer is also so amazing. If you want his details, you can go to my Instagram page, I always post our sessions."

Black Coffee considers remarrying

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the disc jockey revealed his desire to try marriage again. Coffee also shared his thoughts about marriage and divorce.

Coffee acknowledged his past mistakes in his marriage to Enhle Mbali and noted that he did not have a good example, saying he was in a better space to give it another shot. He said:

"I modelled marriage my own way. Because of my parents failing in marriage and then not being raised by either of them."

