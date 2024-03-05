DJ Black Coffee reflected on marriage and divorce, admitting mistakes in his marriage to Enhle Mbali and acknowledging the need to understand marriage better

He mentions modelling marriage his way due to his parents' failed marriage and not being raised by them, expressing a desire to try marriage again

Rumours about his dating life, including with Sarah Langa and Venezuelan model Victoria Gonzalez, have circulated recently

DJ Black Coffee recently shared his thoughts about marriage and divorce. The Grammy Award-winning star also shared some of the lessons he learnt about marriages after divorcing actress Enhle Mbali.

DJ Black Coffee says he is ready to give marriage another chance. Image: @realblackcoffee and @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee talks about marriage

DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's divorce is probably the most famous in Mzansi. The stars who share two sons Anesu and Asante parted ways a few years back and have been going back and forth on social media.

Speaking about his failed marriage during a recent interview with Kaya FM, the star admitted that there are some things he did wrong while married to Enhle. He noted that he had modelled marriage his way because of the way he grew up. He said:

"I modelled marriage my own way. Because of my parents failing in marriage and then not being raised by either of them.

He added:

“There are things we wish for people, and there are things they wish for themselves. And we make the mistake of imposing our wishes on them. I want to try marriage again just to understand it”

Is DJ Black Coffee dating again?

The star's love life was recently in the spotlight after the reports that she was dating Sarah Langa. There were also unconfirmed allegations that he was dating Venezuelan model Victoria Gonzalez after their cosy video went viral online.

