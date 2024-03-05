Adrienne Watkins remembered her late partner and radio host Mark Pilgrim on his death anniversary

Mark Pilgrim's fiancée, Adrienne, expressed her loss on her social media page

Adrienne shared that it has been a year since Mark died, and it still hurts so much

It has been a year since the Hot 102.7 host Mark Pilgrim died after a battle with cancer, and his fiancée Adrienne is still reeling from his death.

Adrienne Watkins remembers Mark Pilgrim

The late radio presenter Mark Pilgrim passed away at the age of 53 in March 2023, marking his first death anniversary. His fiancée Adrienne Watkins remembered him as she shared pictures of the both of them on her Instagram timeline.

According to TshisaLIVE, Watkins wrote:

"All I can think about is that a year ago today would have been our last night together. The last night I could hold your hand in mine and hold you close knowing that no matter what happened everything would be OK because we had each other.

"I can't believe it's been a year without you my love bug. My heart hurts so much. It feels like yesterday and at the same time an eternity. I wish more than anything we had more time. I think of you every minute of every day and still can't believe you have gone. I love you so much baby. I'm so very sorry I couldn't save you.”

In 2022, Mark Pilgrim was back in ICU after his Stage 4 lung cancer surgery. The late Mark previously shared on his official Instagram page that he is recovering well despite having a high fever following the surgery. The radio personality posted a snap showing him in a hospital room with tubes connected to his nose.

