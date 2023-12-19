Mark Pilgrim died in March 2023, and Mzansi is still reeling from his death

The Hot 102.7 host's fiance, Adrienne Watkins, opened up about missing Pilgrim and their time together

Mzansi sent well-wishes to Adrienne and their children and mourned Mark's tragic passing

Adrienne Watkins penned a touching post remembering her late fiancé, Mark Pilgrim, nine months since his death. Image: markpilgrimza

Source: Instagram

Mark Pilgrim's death hasn't been easy on his loved ones. The legendary radio broadcaster's fiancée, Adrienne Watkins, honoured him with a sweet post reminiscing about their time together. Mzansi remembered Mark's spirit and praised him for being an inspiration.

Adrienne Watkins remembers Mark Pilgrim

Nine months after his tragic death, Mark Pilgrim's absence is still a hard pill to swallow for his friends, fans, and family.

TshisaLIVE reported that the beloved radio broadcaster's fiancée, Adrienne Watkins, remembered him with a sweet post on her private Instagram page, saying she misses their time together:

"I miss you. I miss us."

At his memorial, Adrianne gathered the strength to speak about her time with her late fiancé, saying he was the perfect gentleman. At his weakest, Mark proposed to his lady and left fans in awe of their love.

"Growing in love with you, I learned what a remarkable human you were and that you were my home. Beyond your outstanding career and accomplishments, you were an old-school gentleman. Even in the last weeks, you ordered me flowers."

"My beautiful Mark, I thank you for our love story, the adventure of a lifetime. The incredible memories, the privilege and honour I've had to love you. To walk your last chapter with you, to take care of you, and to be loved by you."

Mzansi sends tributes to Mark Pilgrim

Fans and friends sent tribute messages to Mark Pilgrim as well as comforting posts to Adrienne and their girls, Tayla-Jean and Alissa:

Leanne Sham said:

​"Rest in peace, Mark, you fought a good fight. You were a legend. Rest easy now."

dalenesech praised Adrienne:

​"Sending you love and strength, Adrienne. The manner in which you’ve supported and walked by his side throughout this journey has been admirable."

Deminique Viljoen wrote:

​"Rest in peace, you incredible being. Thank you for everything."

Ronel was inspired:

​"Thank you, Mark, for always being my biggest inspiration. Being a cancer survivor myself, I have learned so much from you."

Kim Dry-Courtois posted:

​"Radio will never be the same without you, Mark. Rise up with the angels. Keep your girls close and give them comfort."

Marilyn Meth comforted Mark's kids:

​"To his children, you are not alone, he is here with you. Though you guys are far apart, you are always in his heart, that type of love never dies."

