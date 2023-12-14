Media personality Somizi Mhlongo blew off some steam with his friends of 40 years

The group, which hails all the way from Orlando East, enjoyed a couple of drinks and shared a few laughs

The heartwarming video which was shared on Instagram garnered positive reactions from his followers

Somizi enjoyed some time out with his friends from Orlando East. Image: @somizi

Somizi Mhlongo and his group of friends let loose at their recent gathering.

Som Som and friends paint the town red

The former Idols SA judge got together with his of 40 years to enjoy their Christmas gathering, which goes on annually. They savoured a few beverages and exchanged laughter.

Taking to Instagram, Somizi shared content from the day, including a video where they toasted their friendship.

"My happy place. My day ones. 40 years of friendship. My Orlando East gang. Our annual Xmas gathering."

Mzansi gushes over Somizi

The heartwarming video shared on Instagram prompted positive responses from his followers.

priscilla.jonas.92 said:

"I don't know if you will remember this", Somizi, I used to work in Woolies in Lone Hill, and you'd give me a lift sometime at knockoff as I'd have to walk around 8 at night. You truly are an amazing person."

pumzathegemini said:

"What I love about you Som Som, is that you never allowed fame to change you, you're still hanging out with people that you grew up with."

beevaltina_a lauded:

"I love how you keep your different circles regardless of your status in life."

tintsy_belle lauded:

"This type of friendship is NEXT LEVEL, top tier. I commend you for keeping your circle and not allowing things in life, from being who you genuinely are!"

twnzboutiq said:

"You are one of a kind @somizi I cannot even remember my high school friends. Hayi shem I take my hat off."

Somizi mourns Zahara

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi went on an Instagram rant and addressed people who mocked Zahara when she was still alive.

Mhlongo said those people are now hailing Zahara as an overnight hero, but they failed to recognise her.

The media personality said society needs to change its ways and give people their flowers while they can still smell them.

