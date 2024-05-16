The South African Police Service in the Free State are investigating a case related to election posters

An elderly woman from Sasolburg allegedly removed posters belonging to the African National Congress, and a case was opened against her

South Africans joked about the situation and said she should have done more than allegedly merely remove the posters

An old woman from the Free State is in hot water after allegedly removing ANC posters.

SASOLBURG, FREE STATE—An elderly woman might be in trouble with the law after allegedly tampering with election posters.

Woman allegedly removed posters

According to SABC News, the woman from Sasolburg allegedly removed posters belonging to the African National Congress. The party was campaigning for the 29 May general elections.

The province's spokesperson, Motantsi Makhele, said the case that was opened was in line with the Electoral Act, which prevents unlawfully removing billboards or posters published by a political party. He said removing election posters is illegal and could be considered vandalism. He encouraged the public to be respectful of political parties' properties.

South Africans weigh in on the woman's actions

Netizens on Facebook discussed the woman's actions of allegedly removing the political party's poster.

Tshepo Rsa said:

"She never tempted with ANC election posters. Those posters are not supposed to be there to begin with."

Segapane Morwa Huna Tjabadi asked:

"Who are they still convincing with the posters after 30 years in power?"

Floris Kotze said:

"Getting rid of scrap and sewage products."

Simo Sokes Msweli said:

"Good! We are tired, shame."

Luvuyo M Mkrweqane said:

"The ANC is a useless organisation that oppresses the people of this country day by day."

Bhoya Ndlovu said:

"Good woman. She should have burned the posters."

Jovis Brown said:

"She's tired of empty promises. Hands off our gogo."

