With elections drawing near, President Cyril Ramaphosa was seen out and about kissing Gogos again

Over the last few weeks, many ANC colleagues have been pulling out all the stops to canvas votes

Old videos have resurfaced, showing some cutting hair and cooking pap

With elections drawing near President Cyril Ramaphosa is bringing out the big guns with his kissing campaign tactics. Images: TikTok/ @athigeleba

With only three weeks left until the 29 May general elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC are going all out to canvas votes.

From kissing gogos, cooking, cutting hair and Ramaphosa DJing at groove, the ANC is leaving no stone unturned as they kick off election campaigning across SA.

The 71-year-old president has been actively engaging with the public as part of his rigorous campaign efforts ahead of the upcoming elections.

Ramaphosa viral kiss video

In a video posted by the Presidency Head of Communications, Athi Geleba, Ramaphosa greets excited residents of the Wolseley community in the Western Cape.

However, one female fan went in for the big prize, kissing the president on the lips, and Ramaphosa kissed her back.

He gave the audience a sheepish smile - looking slightly embarrassed by what he had just done.

Ramaphosa's unorthodox approach to campaigning has been evident in recent weeks with hilarious videos and pictures trending on social media, and even trying snuff.

Four hilarious times politician's voter campaigns had SA in stitches

Briefly News previously compiled four funny moments of politicians and party members who went viral and sparked laughter online for their questionable campaigns.

In one video, the ANC members are seen proactively helping a woman with her laundry while telling her about their party and what it will and has done for the country.

The video entertained many netizens on X (formerly known as Twitter) as they joked about how the political party would fail to live up to its promises after the elections.

In Mpumalanga, the party leaders deviated from the party's usual door-to-door campaign techniques by opting for something different. Members set up a makeshift hair salon and offered free haircuts and treatments during their campaign.

The ANC has even used internet sensation Skomota, who was seen campaigning for the ANC.

Pictures of him wearing an ANC t-shirt and going on a door-to-door campaign for the ANC in Polokwane went viral. Many roasted the ANC and accused them of being desperate for votes.

