The democratic elections will be taking place on Wednesday, 29 May 2024, in South Africa

Images and videos of political party members embarking on various campaigns have been circulating on social media

Briefly News has picked out four funny moments of political members trying to win over the public's support

Cyril Ramaphosa gestures as he dances on stage after delivering a speech. Image: WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images, Gallo Images

Wednesday, 29 May 2024, marks South Africa's seventh democratic election, and political party members have been working to canvass for votes.

Briefly News has compiled four funny moments of politicians and party members who went viral and sparked laughter online for their questionable campaigns.

1. ANC comrades wash clothes during door-to-door

LOL, the hunt for votes is real and the ANC means business! ANC comrades were captured on video helping an elderly woman with her laundry during a recent door-to-door campaign.

In the video uploaded by @MDN NEWS, the ANC members are seen proactively helping the woman while telling her about their party and what it will and has done for the country.

The video entertained many netizens on X (formerly known as Twitter) as they joked about how the political party would fail to live up to its promises after the elections.

2. Mayor hands tin fish and sweets

Haibo, the lengths and efforts some politicians go to campaign for votes are just downright wrong.

An X user @SebolaoBaba shared a photo on social media showing a man believed to be the mayor of Masilonyane District Municipality in Free State in 2020.

The post indicated that Koloane handed out sweets, a tin of fish and a teabag to community members.

"Bathong kante what is happening to the deployees of ANC?," @SebolaoBaba said in the post.

The post left many netizens in disbelief and others questioning whether the pictured incident was real. Check out the post below:

3. ANC's member Tito Mboweni campaigns with young children

In more news about ANC members who have ruffled feathers on the socials, Tito Mboweni had children singing his praises while he was canvassing in Limpopo for votes for the ANC for the local government elections back in 2021.

Mboweni shared a video and snaps on social media, leaving SA divided online. Some argued that he misled the kids, while others were impressed with the campaign.

4. Fikile Mbalula and his team roll their sleeves up

More images of ANC members doing the most to win over the people's support were shared on X by @Andrew67500920.

The post features images of Minister Fikile Mbalula and his fellow ANC people campaigning hard.

The images show people believed to be from the ANC doing laundry, fixing cars, and building houses. One member even went as far as to smoke some snuff with a local gogo, LOL.

Check out the post below:

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemns the DA for seeking foreign election observers

In a related story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the DA's request for Western countries to monitor South Africa's upcoming elections.

Ramaphosa defended South Africa's election monitoring track record by representatives from reputable organisations.

Citizens weighed in with mixed reactions, some supporting the DA's initiative while others questioned the necessity of foreign involvement.

